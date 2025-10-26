"I'm tired of being silent" - 90 Day Fiancé’s Julia Trubkina trolls fans with a sarcastic post about ‘triplet birth’ rumors

90 Day Fiancé (Image via Instagram/@juliatrubkina1993)

90 Day Fiancé star Julia Trubkina addressed recent rumors about the birth of her child through social media posts. On October 24, 2025, Trubkina shared a statement on Instagram, writing,

"I'm tired of being silent! With so much attention and so much different information, let me give you some other information!"

This post came after weeks of speculation from fans regarding her pregnancy and the timing of her delivery.

While some online sources suggested she had given birth to triplets, Trubkina’s post used humor and sarcasm, rather than confirmation, to respond to these rumors.

90 Day Fiancé Julia Trubkina responds to 'triplet birth' rumors with humor and sarcasm

Julia’s pregnancy and health updates

Trubkina had previously revealed details about her pregnancy in separate posts. On October 2, 2025, she wrote,

"My dears!! If the information isn't in my account, it means it's not true! There's so much false information on the internet."

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ addition, she mentioned that some of the news that was going around online had gone beyond "absurdity," and she wondered how people could even come up with such things.

At the same time, she was wishing good luck to her followers and urging them to take pleasure in autumn, which she referred to as her lovely time of the year.

In the first week of October, Trubkina conveyed that her health was not good and that she had been very silent for a long time regarding her personal experience that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌year.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to her, she was doing everything by herself, not whining, and not requesting help or support, as she thought of herself as "strong," even if the ordeal was testing her both physically and ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌emotionally. She added,

"But even strong people need a warm word or just a heart-to-heart talk. Now I really want to start learning to speak up and not be afraid to appear weak."

Responding to triplet rumors

The rumors about Trubkina giving birth to triplets circulated widely online. On October 24, 2025, she responded with a post that included:

"Yes, we had triplets, which I gave birth to on September 9th—a boy and a 2 girls. The babies aren't Brandon's, as we were worried they'd look like Betty, and that's why we made this decision.

She added that she got pregnant on a trip to Europe, which meant she had to be pregnant for over a year, and concluded by wishing her followers a "blessed day."

It is important to note that the tone of this post was sarcastic and humorous. Trubkina has not formally confirmed the birth of triplets.

Health and fertility context

Julia Trubkina had previously shared concerns about her fertility and health. She mentioned difficulties with sleep and feeling unwell during her pregnancy.

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ described the "night was terrible," mentioning that she was feeling sick, and also shared a photo of her condition. Trubkina confessed that she slept no more than two hours a day and that she was feeling both her body and mind were under a heavy strain. Trubkina opened up about the fact that she was only thinking negatively of having children due to the problem of fertility. These posts about her health were apart from the social media posts where she talked about the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌rumors. She reflected on her personal experience during her first pregnancy while keeping fans updated about her condition.

Trubkina has consistently used social media to interact with her audience regarding rumors and personal updates. Her posts in October 2025 emphasized the importance of verified information from her account.

In multiple statements, she advised fans not to believe everything read online. This approach has created ongoing discussions among viewers about her pregnancy, health, and family life.

Stay tuned for more updates.