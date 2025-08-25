I firmly believe Marlena’s nightmare troubles on Days of Our Lives mean Salem’s darkest secret is about to surface

Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans on Days of Our Lives

Marlena Evans has been facing inexplicable health issues on Days of Our Lives lately. While initially, it was believed to be a broken heart over John’s death, the blood works and other tests proved no medical problem. As such, Sarah asked her to sleep and rest to get back to health. However, sleep brought in nightmares from her past that left her more miserable.

Marlena had a dream from her past connected to the DiMera patriarch, Stefano. Stefano DiMera has been one of the formidable villains in Days of Our Lives’ storyline. While he entrusted parts of his evil spirit in EJ and others, his type of malevolence is not evident among the currently living residents of Salem.

As a longtime viewer of Days of Our Lives I remember the chills Stefano brought into the plot through his various malicious shenanigans. As such, Marlena’s dreams with a throwback to her Stefano-related past bodes danger for me. More so, with Susan’s recent chilling claims about feeling Stefano’s spirit on the long-running Peacock soap.

Days of Our Lives: What are Marlena’s nightmares about?

John’s death left Marlena unwell. She had been linking it to being unhappy and lonely. July 9, 2025, saw Marlena complain to Belle about not getting sleep. As her DA daughter assures about being with her, the psychologist planned to try resting.

However, she faced balance issues as she tried to stand up. Since her tests results had been good, Belle offered to sit with her mother as the latter went to sleep.

Later, July 24, 2025, saw Marlena lose her consciousness inside the courtroom during Johnny’s trial hearing. Next episode found Susan visiting Marlena to pay her condolences on John’s demise. However, the psychic seemed uncomfortable after hugging Marlena. Susan predicted trouble in the psychologist’s mind, body and soul.

After Susan left, Marlena drifted back to sleep and dreamt of her time as Queen of the Night to Stefano DiMera almost three decades ago. The Days of Our Lives viewers saw the disturbed Marlena informing Dr. Kayla that she believed her ailment connected to her soul instead to her body.

As Kayla worried about the psychologist being possessed, the latter explained how Stefano could invade her dreams. This made her defenseless to Stefano’s brand of evil. While that was a long time ago, she remembered the feeling of being vulnerable as the Queen of the Night, a term Stefano used in her dreams.

To add her worries Days of Our Lives fans witnessed more of Susan’s premonitions. July 30, 2025, found Susan declaring to EJ that she felt Stefano’s presence within the DiMera mansion. Almost a decade after the DiMera patriarch’s death, Susan announced that she felt him alive, although not in body, but in soul.

Susan’s predictions became weirder as she told EJ on August 5, 2025, that Marlena had moved over to the dark side. While EJ dismissed his mother’s psychic powers, Susan proceeded to inform Marlena that there was mysterious “blood draining” connected to her unfathomable condition.

Days of Our Lives: How may Marlena’s mysterious issues play out?

Marlena’s puzzling issues seem to point at some supernatural connections. They may be connected to the dark past of Stefano DiMera. Moreover, Stefano had the ability to invade dreams. There may be a possibility that he planted a memory in the psychologist’s mind that woke up after John’s death. He had done this before with Steve.

Days of Our Lives fans may remember that Stefano was referred to as the Phoenix. As such, the long-dead villain may try to come alive through a medium. Since Marlena had been a good medium in the past, it is likely that she may become a suitable instrument for the villain to reach out to the living world.

Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to catch the drama as Marlena’s dark connections are revealed in the upcoming episodes.