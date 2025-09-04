How much is Dolce Vento worth? Viral video captures the luxury yacht sinking in the ocean within minutes of its first trip in Turkey

A luxury yacht (Photo by Filip Filipovic/Getty Images)

Luxury yacht Dolce Vento sank within 15 minutes on its first trip at the Eregli district of Zonguldak, Turkey. The video has gone viral on social media platforms as netizens wondered how the expensive yacht could sink so quickly.

Dolce Vento was worth $940,000. It was delivered at the scene from Istanbul hours before it sank. According to Times Now's September 4, 2025, report, the vessel was 85 feet tall and was finished at Med Yilmaz Shipyard.

Both eyewitnesses and news outlets reported that the owner of Dolce Vento, the captain, and two crew members were present at the vessel.

When it started tilting and eventually sank, the four men jumped into the ocean to save their lives. They were rescued and were left unharmed.

The luxury yacht's construction started in 2024. It is reported that Dolce Vento sank due to an alleged stabilisation issue. However, the reason is not confirmed, and an investigation is ongoing.

A brand new $1M luxury yacht tipped over and sank just minutes after its first launch



pic.twitter.com/wpIAbf6xIH — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) September 3, 2025

The video of Dolce Vento sinking was uploaded on X by the user @ClownWorld_, and it garnered more than 15,000 likes. While some netizens commented on the price of the vessel, others discussed its look,s saying it looked "top-heavy" and "unnatural."

"That is the worst-engineered, top-heavy death trap I've ever seen. I could have told you it was doomed before it hit the water," one netizen wrote.

"What is wrong with that thing that's like the most unnatural looking boat I've ever seen," another X user wrote.

Last year, British businessman Mike Lynch passed away after his superyacht, Bayesian, sank

In March 2024, Mike Lynch was found not guilty of 16 counts of wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy. To celebrate, he went on a voyage with his wife, daughter, two lawyers from his legal team, and nine guests.

Lynch's superyacht, Bayesian, sailed in Sicily, Italy, when powerful winds caused by a storm made it topple over. Italian shipyard Perini Navi made the 184-foot-tall vessel.

Bayesian's sinking caused the death of seven people, including Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

The British businessman's wife was among the 15 survivors. The UK's Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) told Al Jazeera in May 2025 that winds caused the sinking.

Simon Graves, one investigator, stated that while their investigation isn't over, they have confirmed the reason behind the superyacht's crash.

"You have the wind pushing the vessel over, and then you have the stability of the vessel trying to push the vessel back upright again. What our studies found was that the Bayesian may have been vulnerable to high winds, and these winds were likely present at the time of the accident," the investigator stated.

According to The Guardian's report, the superyacht Bayesian's wreckage was discovered in June 2025 in Termini, a town in Italy. MAIB investigator Simon Graves told the press that they were going to conduct a "full examination" and figure out more details behind the sinking.

Businessman Mike Lynch is survived by his wife, Angela Bacares, and his elder daughter, Esme.

Stay tuned for more updates.