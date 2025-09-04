“Who built it? TEMU?”: Internet reacts as brand new luxury yacht sinks minutes after launch off the coast of northern Turkey

A representational image of a yacht (Image via Unsplash/Eugene Chystiakov)

The sinking of a luxury yacht worth around $1 million has the internet in splits. As per The New York Post, the yacht, named Dolce Vento, started its inaugural journey on September 2 off the Zonguldak coast in north Turkey’s Eregli district. Within 15 minutes, however, the yacht tipped over to one side and began sinking.

The New York Post noted that the vessel, which was 85-foot in size, was valued at $940,000. As per the news outlet, all present in the yacht, including the owner, the boat’s captain and the crew all jumped off the boat and swam to safety.

Meanwhile, netizens are having a field day with the incident. As a clip of the yacht sinking minutes after beginning its journey went viral, netizens shared the choicest jokes on social media platforms such as X.

An observer took to X to compare the yacht with the offerings of an e-commerce platform which is known for its cheap products often deemed by users to not be of good quality, and joked,

“Who built it? TEMU?”

Who built it? TEMU? — LibertyLense (@libertyLense) September 3, 2025

Sharing a photograph of the well-known boat accident scene from Bill Murray’s film, Caddyshack, another netizen provided a hilarious twist on the incident and remarked,

“Exclusive photo of owner and captain.”

Employing clever wordplay to react to the clip of the incident, a internet user hilariously remarked,

“That boat company is awesome. Sails are through the roof.”

Another netizen compared the sinking of the yacht to the film Titanic, and shared a meme of the lead actors trying to get to safety after the massive ship sank.

The netizen, while referring to Kate Winslet’s character taking refuge by floating on a wooden door while Leonardo DiCaprio’s character froze due to being in the water, wrote,

“Wonder who got the door to float on?”

Wonder who got the door to float on? pic.twitter.com/nxPmqhLowc — Runningbear (@RunningBear_X) September 3, 2025

While speculating on the reasons for the boat’s sinking, netizens also claimed that the pricing of 85-foot size yacht was probably inadequate

Many X users commented on the fact that a huge luxury yacht should have probably cost more than the roughly $1 million price tag it came with.

While the reason for the vessel’s sinking is not known as of the writing of this article, many netizens made a conjecture that the yacht was probably not safe enough to travel in.

Commenting on the possibly inadequate quality and safety of the yacht, a netizen wrote,

“Wow, this new luxury brand just went out of business. I think the word quality was not in the manual. Scary situation, they were lucky it happened so close to shore.”

Another X user remarked on the price tag of the vessel, and wrote,

“An 85 foot yacht for only 1 million??? It must have been designed by an 8 year old and made of balsa wood and airplane glue. There are no 85 foot yachts for less than 6 million, minimum, and that's used, not new!!”

A netizen emphasized the relation between the yacht’s price tag and the sinking, and opined,

“If the yacht costs $1M, then that's why it sunk. No one can buy a new yacht for less then $3M…”

Meanwhile, The New York Post reports that shipyard officials are currently conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.