How many kids does Michael Blackson have? Rada Darling slams comedian after he reveals fathering another child with his friend

Michael Blackson got engaged to Rada Darling in 2021 (Image via Getty)

Rada Darling recently criticized Michael Blackson after the comedian opened up about the fact that his relationship with his fiancée ended as a result of him becoming a father to two sons, with one of them born from his relationship with a close friend. The comedian is a father of two more children, whose identities remain a mystery.

However, Rada responded to the statement through another post on the same platform, shared on October 27, 2025. The realtor added a glimpse of her baby, and she can be spotted looking into the child’s face, as she wrote:



“I don’t normally respond but let’s just agree that was the most pathetic post or apology ever. I’m walking in peace, guided by God’s grace. My energy belongs to my 4-month-old son, not to negativity.”



Rada referred to certain people who have approached her and claimed that they feel embarrassed for her, saying that it is common for anyone to break at some point when they deeply fall in love with someone. She seemingly referred to Michael Blackson by writing:



“I didn’t just love, I understood - the pain, the innocence, the child in him. With that said, I take full accountability for staying in the circus too long. His type was never me because I’m a real woman. This is what happens when you hold a man down 100%.”









The Next Friday star’s post arrived a day before Rada responded to the same. He added some photos and videos of the baby. The actor also included a snap of himself posing with Darling and their child, alongside a solo picture that showed him inside the car, holding the baby.

The One Night in Vegas star began by writing that he has received a blessing and suffered a great deal of pain at the same time over the last few months. He revealed that his first son, Mikey, was born in June this year, followed by Kweku around two months later. Michael Blackson seemingly addressed the fact that he kept the news of the second hidden, as he wrote:



“My apologies for waiting so long but I didn’t know how to do it. My older twin boys who are now 18 didn’t find out till last night and my own mom don’t even know. I love kids and I want to thank God for bringing me two more healthy boys. My apologies to Rada and I hope she forgives me for the pain I’ve brought to her. I’m going to be the best loving father in the world.”



Michael Blackson and Rada Darling were engaged for some time: Relationship and other details explained







The former couple opted to keep their relationship out of the spotlight when they were together. The duo got engaged around four years ago, with Michael proposing to Rada when they appeared together on The Breakfast Club, as per Coming Soon.

The relationship created headlines in February when Michael Blackson and Rada Darling were expecting a child. The latter announced the good news through an Instagram post, which has now been deleted. It featured glimpses of pregnancy tests and a video of the ultrasound.



“My stomach kept growing, I thought it was weight gain…..No, I’ve confirmed 7 times that it’s not a food baby that I’m carrying. We both are ecstatic. We can’t wait to meet our little miracle”, the caption says.



In 2023, Blackson spoke up on the wedding plans during a conversation with VLAD TV, saying that he feels that he needs to put everything in place before making the big decision. He further stated that these kinds of things need more time, adding that he had once planned to fix a date. However, it did not happen since he was “overwhelmed” with everything in terms of his career.

Following their engagement, Michael Blackson said on Instagram that he was blessed to have Rada Darling by his side. He even praised his fiancée by adding:



“Most of my haters call her a gold digger but believe me Rada has never asked for penny from me, she’s very independent and she’s actually the one that takes care of me plus I’m allowed a side chick a month. Lol.”



Coming Soon stated that Rada has been featured on shows such as VH1's Couples Retreat. Notably, she has described herself as a realtor and business consultant on her Instagram page, where she has garnered over 300,000 followers.