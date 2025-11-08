How does Dakota Fanning treat young actors on set? Actress reflects on lessons from her own childhood acting experiences

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Dakota Fanning attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Grand Palais on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Dakota Fanning attended the premiere of her latest Peacock series, All Her Fault, on November 3, 2025. She opened up to PEOPLE about her experiences as a child actor and how they shaped her interactions with the younger generation of thespians.



The 31-year-old actress, who made her big screen debut at just seven years old, revealed to the news outlet that she got treated like a coworker by her adult actors, and she adopted that behaviour with young castmates.

"I sort of just treat them how I would treat any other actor. I think that's what I appreciated when I was younger, so I just kind of go with that,"

All Her Fault follows a wealthy mother’s search for her 5-year-old son, who is abducted at a play date. The thriller stars Sarah Snook, Abby Elliott, Jake Lacy, Michael Peña and Sophie Lillis.

Dakota Fanning says she built an onscreen bond with her costar by forming a real-life relationship

Dakota Fanning stated that it was helpful that she built a great rapport with co-star Sarah Snook, with whom she plays best friends in the All Her Fault series:

"Our first days on the series ... were the scenes where our characters meet for the first time. And so I think [it] was really helpful to get to know each other on set and then kind of have our first moment of playing these characters before the sort of mystery thriller part started, and just kind of see who these women are and see that bond,”

She added that filming the series in a chronological order helped to improve the characters’ camaraderie:

"So that was really nice. You don't often get to film in any sort of chronological order, so having that little bit of chronology was helpful. And then, just as you do, you get to know people on set and build camaraderie in moments where you can hang out.”

Fanning concluded in her interview that the best part of being an actor is the people you meet and get to know.

