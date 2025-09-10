How did matcha addiction cost Lynn Shazeen her health? US woman opens up about being hospitalized from consuming the drink

Lynn Shazeen said that she has stopped consuming matcha after being hospitalized (Image via Getty)

Lynn Shazeen, 28, has recently opened up about how her health was badly impacted due to her matcha obsession. The Mirror stated that Lynn had to be hospitalized on one particular occasion for an IV drip after suffering from heart palpitations.

During an interview with the publication on September 9, 2025, Lynn opened up on the reasons for which she opted to have matcha, as she said:



“I had been dealing with some inflammation so my doctor had suggested that I adjust my diet. Matcha, and green tea in general, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties so I decided to start drinking one once a week or so.”



Lynn Shazeen started having matcha around six months ago, following which she started having health problems like fatigue. She eventually visited the hospital, where blood tests revealed a decrease in iron levels inside her body. The low iron issue has been a common issue for Shazeen, as she is anemic.

Lynn mentioned that when the symptoms started to show up, she was feeling cold and tired on various occasions. She realized after the blood tests that the matcha was the reason behind it. Shazeen has been a nurse, and she disclosed how she brought changes to her diet by saying:



“It was a bit worrying, but as a health professional, I stayed calm. Since getting the IV, I’ve stopped drinking matcha and now only drink regular tea. I also take iron pills and vitamin C tablets to bring my levels back up.”



Lynn Shazeen previously opened up about her matcha obsession in a video







The South Carolina native has been creating headlines ever since the news of her hospitalization due to matcha started trending everywhere. Back in August this year, Lynn had posted a clip on TikTok, where she addressed the complications resulting from matcha.

The Daily Mail stated that the video received more than five million views, and it was recorded by Lynn Shazeen in her hospital bed. Lynn said at the time that she had learned a lesson from everything that happened and shared some advice for everyone in another clip, as she stated:



“This is not to say you cannot drink matcha, girl go for it, so long as you do it the right way. What do I mean? Drink matcha two hours before or after meals. Matcha inhibits your iron absorption to the blood stream. Matcha can also cause upset stomach so avoid drinking it on an empty stomach.”



Lynn claimed that she was having matcha once a week, and apart from heart palpitations, she suffered from other complications like dizziness and itchiness. The initial video also featured Shazeen with an IV in her arm and displayed her blood test results, which showed that the iron in her body was less than the usual numbers, along with the iron percent saturation.

As per the Daily Mail, matcha refers to a green powder created from the ground leaves of the tea plant called Camellia sinesis. Among the positives, the powder can improve brain function and help with weight loss. However, it has certain complications, including a restriction on the body’s ability to absorb iron.