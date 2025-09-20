How did Elvis Presley die? Priscilla Presley addresses viral rumors claiming the iconic singer is alive

Nearly five decades later, Priscilla Presley speaks candidly about Elvis Presley’s death and the myths that continue to circulate.

For nearly fifty years, Elvis Presley’s death has been the subject of speculation, conspiracy theories and unverifiable sightings. The King of Rock ’n’ Roll died on August 16, 1977 and since then, rumors have circulated that he may have faked his death or is somehow still alive. In a recent exclusive interview with People, Priscilla Presley has publicly responded to those claims and clarified rumors.

She acknowledged the persistent rumor that Elvis is “still alive and hidden somewhere” but expressed sorrow rather than mystery, saying, “I wish he was still alive.” Given that she is Elvis’ former wife, she's in a rather unique position where she can confront these legends and draw from both personal memories and documented facts about his death.

Priscilla Presley reflects on the King’s passing and addresses the long-running rumors that Elvis Presley is still alive

Elvis Presley passed away on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. His death was officially attributed to a cardiac disease aggravated by health problems and prescription drug abuse. Medical evaluations and examinations conducted at the time revealed that Presley died of cardiac arrhythmia at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. In the years preceding his death, he had experienced a major health decline and prescription dependence. His death was formally witnessed and verified by both medical examiners and the public record.

Over the years, numerous claims have circulated that Elvis did not die in 1977 or that he staged his death to avoid popularity. Among these, the most frequent assertions are that Presley is alive and living in hiding somewhere. These theories are not supported by credible evidence but instead thrive on anecdotal “sightings,” misinterpretations of documents, or misremembered accounts.

As noted in the widely referenced Elvis Presley death conspiracy theories, these claims have been repeatedly debunked by experts. Priscilla Presley has directly confronted these rumors in recent interviews. In the People feature, she said,

“There’s been so much that’s untruthful out there...things like Elvis is still alive and hidden somewhere.” She added, “I wish he was still alive.”

These statements show us that she rejects notions that Elvis is alive, not out of legal necessity or show business strategy, but because, for her, the loss remains real and final. Her account also includes a deeply personal recollection of how she learned of his death.

Priscilla describes being called by Elvis’ longtime friend and road manager, Joe Esposito, who informed her that Elvis had died. She says that in that moment it felt as though she were “waking up from a nightmare, hoping to wake up and say, ‘This is a joke.’”