High Potential Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and More

High Potential season 2 is coming soon!
High Potential fans assemble as season 2 is around the block! ABC has just renewed the breakout comedy crime drama High Potential for season 2. This drama has proven to be a standout show released by ABC on Tuesday, 16th September 2025. Olson is back in form as a high-IQ single mom solving problems and crimes alongside the LAPD. Drew Goddard created this show. Drew took inspiration from the famous French drama HPI (Haut Potentiel Intellectuel). The show will exclusively air on ABC, and later the episodes will stream on HULU.
This dramady, which combines some thrilling crimes. High Potential revolves around Morgan, who is a mother of three; her special skill includes her higher-than-usual IQ, which helps her solve crimes. She is not a detective in the LAPD but a cleaning lady. Her life takes a drastic turn when she solves a murder mystery using her brilliant mind. This catches the attention of Lieutenant Selena Soto, who sees potential in Morgan and offers her a consulting position in the Major Criminal Division. Morgan’s character is loud, quirky, and not a law-abiding individual.
Her way of working is different, which is usually a matter of conflict between her and her partner, Adam Karadec. Adam is the complete opposite of Morgan; he sticks to the rules, is professional, and serious.
In the personal dynamic, what exactly happened with Morgan’s husband, Roman, who happened to disappear 15years back? Not only is Morgan determined to solve cases and mysteries for the LAPD, but she is also determined to find out what happened to her husband. This personal dynamic adds a heartfelt touch to the storyline and doesn't make it monotonous.
High potential will air on 16th September 2025, Tuesday. Episodes will broadcast on ABC and will stream on HULU the next day. And for the Indian viewers, Season 2 will be available on JioHotstar. The first season of the show was a hit, and soon it became the most-watched series on ABC. Which is the reason for the early renewal of the show?
Season 1 ended on a thrilling note. It made some revelations about Roman, Morgan’s husband. The new season will dive deep into his mysteries, and Morgan continues his search for her daughter, Ava. Morgan’s relationship with Adam will continue to become rocky and complicated. As we will see the new captain, Wegener. The fans suspect that he will cause trouble for Morgan, and her challenges will rise.
The new season promises more drama, mysteries, and comedy. Let's wait and see all the ROFL moments and thrilling crimes that the new season has to offer.
High Potential Season 2 is all set to premiere on ABC on 16th September 2025.
Stay tuned!
TOPICS: High Potential