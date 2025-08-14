High Potential Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Characters, Where to Watch and More

High Potential season 2

High Potential season 2 is coming soon!

High Potential fans assemble as season 2 is around the block! ABC has just renewed the breakout comedy crime drama High Potential for season 2. This drama has proven to be a standout show released by ABC on Tuesday, 16th September 2025. Olson is back in form as a high-IQ single mom solving problems and crimes alongside the LAPD. Drew Goddard created this show. Drew took inspiration from the famous French drama HPI (Haut Potentiel Intellectuel). The show will exclusively air on ABC, and later the episodes will stream on HULU.

This dramady, which combines some thrilling crimes. High Potential revolves around Morgan, who is a mother of three; her special skill includes her higher-than-usual IQ, which helps her solve crimes. She is not a detective in the LAPD but a cleaning lady. Her life takes a drastic turn when she solves a murder mystery using her brilliant mind. This catches the attention of Lieutenant Selena Soto, who sees potential in Morgan and offers her a consulting position in the Major Criminal Division. Morgan’s character is loud, quirky, and not a law-abiding individual.

Her way of working is different, which is usually a matter of conflict between her and her partner, Adam Karadec. Adam is the complete opposite of Morgan; he sticks to the rules, is professional, and serious.

In the personal dynamic, what exactly happened with Morgan’s husband, Roman, who happened to disappear 15years back? Not only is Morgan determined to solve cases and mysteries for the LAPD, but she is also determined to find out what happened to her husband. This personal dynamic adds a heartfelt touch to the storyline and doesn't make it monotonous.

High Potential Season 2-Release Date and where to watch



High potential will air on 16th September 2025, Tuesday. Episodes will broadcast on ABC and will stream on HULU the next day. And for the Indian viewers, Season 2 will be available on JioHotstar. The first season of the show was a hit, and soon it became the most-watched series on ABC. Which is the reason for the early renewal of the show?

High Potential Season 2-Cast and characters

Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory - She is the protagonist of the show. She is extremely smart, quirky, and determined. She has a high IQ, which helps her solve cases. She is also a single mother of three.

- She is the protagonist of the show. She is extremely smart, quirky, and determined. She has a high IQ, which helps her solve cases. She is also a single mother of three. Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec - He is Morgan's detective partner. He is firm, uptight, responsible, and a law-abider. He doesn't like to break rules.

- He is Morgan's detective partner. He is firm, uptight, responsible, and a law-abider. He doesn't like to break rules. Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester - She is the junior detective. She is bold, smart, and fearless. She is teamed up with Oz.

- She is the junior detective. She is bold, smart, and fearless. She is teamed up with Oz. Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman - He is level-headed, and he is a great detective partner to Daphne.

- He is level-headed, and he is a great detective partner to Daphne. Amirah J as Ava - She is Morgan’s teenage daughter. She is turbulent and strong-headed. Her father disappeared 15 years ago. Her mother made her a promise to investigate what happened with her father. This adds an emotional tangent to the storyline.

- She is Morgan’s teenage daughter. She is turbulent and strong-headed. Her father disappeared 15 years ago. Her mother made her a promise to investigate what happened with her father. This adds an emotional tangent to the storyline. Matthew Lamb as Elliot - He is Moegan’s son with her second husband.

- He is Moegan’s son with her second husband. Judy Reyes as Selena Soto - She is bold and beautiful. She is the Lieutenant and head of the crime division. She sees potential in Morgan’s brilliance and supports her with her consultancy.

- She is bold and beautiful. She is the Lieutenant and head of the crime division. She sees potential in Morgan’s brilliance and supports her with her consultancy. Taran Killam as Ludo Radovic- He is Morgan’s second husband and father of Elliot. Some other characters include: Lieutenant Melon as Garret Dillahunt, Tom Flores as J.D. Pardo, and new additions include Steve Howey from Shameless as Jesse Wagner. As per the news, Mekhi Phifer joins the team for a guest appearance.



High Potential Season 2-Plot details

Season 1 ended on a thrilling note. It made some revelations about Roman, Morgan’s husband. The new season will dive deep into his mysteries, and Morgan continues his search for her daughter, Ava. Morgan’s relationship with Adam will continue to become rocky and complicated. As we will see the new captain, Wegener. The fans suspect that he will cause trouble for Morgan, and her challenges will rise.

The new season promises more drama, mysteries, and comedy. Let's wait and see all the ROFL moments and thrilling crimes that the new season has to offer.



High Potential Season 2 is all set to premiere on ABC on 16th September 2025.

Stay tuned!

