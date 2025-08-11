Has HBO Max confirmed The White Lotus Season 4? Details explored

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Morgana O'Reilly, Natasha Rothwell, Julian Kostov, Carrie Coon, Mike White, Sam Nivola, Arnas Fedaravičius, Charlotte Le Bon, David Bernad, Nicholas Duvernay, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Tayme Thapthimthong, Lisa, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Parker Posey, Shalini Peiris and Lek Patravadi attend the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Theatre on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Since its inception, The White Lotus has become a cultural juggernaut, deftly injecting incisive social commentary into the drama of wealthy vacations. Mike White is the creator of this HBO anthology series that chronicles the misadventures of wealthy guests and harried workers trapped in a fictitious luxury resort.

During a press conference on January 22, 2025, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys announced the official renewal for Season 4 of The White Lotus.

Every season showcases different cultures and types of irrational privilege with clever humor, starting with Season 1's green cliffs of Hawaii in August 2021 and culminating with the tropical beaches of Sicily in Season 2 in October 2022.

Season 3, which premeried in February 2025 is set in Thailand, explores the flaws of spiritual wellness, received some of the highest critiques for daring to tell the story.

White (a former Survivor contestant) is loosely drawing from his experiences and weaving a familiar, if foreign, tale of privilege gone awry. The series' considerable acclaim is thanks to Emmy-awarded writing and devastating performances, like Jennifer Coolidge as iconic Tanya.

In the latest season, the web of Thailand gets serious credibility shrink-wrapped around Carrie Coon's talents as a capable actor of complex roles.

Coon, who draws on her HBO experience playing Bertha Russell, a clever socialite, is a great match for either of the complicated characters in The White Lotus because her performance in The Gilded Age melds ambition and insecurity.

Coon's range, whether in period costume or at lavish tropical resorts, always gives her a distinction on screen.

Fans on X have been openly expressing their support for Coon's dual outstanding performances, with one fan even claiming that Coon's monologue from The White Lotus and her finale scene from The Gilded Age was an "all-timer television feat."

The series' dichotomy of decadence and dread has captivated audiences, and the anticipation of Season 4 is only heightening the excitement.

Is there a The White Lotus season 4?

HBO quickly reacted to the new pitch for Season 4 from creator Mike White, which means HBO has a great deal of confidence in where this series can go.

It is expected that the show will come back in the fall of 2027 or early 2028, which means the filming would begin in the summer of 2026. Again, there is no release date, but HBO likely has a similar canaries-in-the-coal-mine release schedule, as the last season would suggest that it would be coming back in the winter/spring.

What's new in The White Lotus for season 4?

Information regarding season 4 is frustratingly thin, and hints about ideas Mike White seems to keep close to the vest. He has teased the exploration of ideas like cultural dislocation or ecological tension, and promised a new view on the show’s archetype, pointing out the pitfalls of wealth. Where it is set is still unknown—Francesca Orsi from HBO indicated that it will not be in Hawaii, Sicily, or Thailand—but there are whispers from fans about a possible Japanese onsen or a Swiss ski lodge, which will give White plenty of opportunity for his satirical slice of life.

HBO still has not released the ensemble cast, in contrast with Season 3's cast, which included fixtures like Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, and Natasha Rothwell, who also revisited her role as Belinda.

There's speculation about possible players returning, maybe some characters from Season 3 survive, but favourites for White often remain fresh to preserve anthology vibes.

Coon's wet-blanket portrayal of a wealthy guest in Season 3 has fans wishing she could return, though that has not been confirmed.

When and where to watch The White Lotus season 4

Although there is no official trailer for Season 4 available yet, when we begin to see footage, expect breakdowns critiquing White’s visual clues, presumably luxurious locales with sinister undertones. The White Lotus Season 4 airs on HBO or will stream on Max, sometime in 2027 or 2028 when paradise eventually becomes a nightmare.



