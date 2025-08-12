Has Disney cancelled Goosebumps after 2 seasons? Details explored

The teen horror-thriller show, Goosebumps, is not coming back on Disney+ or Hulu with its third season, as per Variety. Based on the horror book series by R.L Stine, the show premiered its first season in October 2023, and the second season was dropped in January 2025, starring David Schwimmer.

The first season of Goosebumps had 10 episodes, with the first five released at once and the remaining released weekly. Season 2 had eight episodes, which were all out on the date of its premiere. The two seasons amassed a combined 75 million viewing hours in the U.S., along with an additional 43 million hours across 16 international markets.

After 2 seasons, Goosebumps has been pulled from Disney+’s lineup

The series’ producer, Sony Pictures Television, is planning to shop the series to some other outlets to explore some new and creative directions for the IP, shared by a source who was closer to this situation, as per Variety. Fans of the Goosebumps franchise do not need to worry as its third installment is already looking for a new streaming platform.

Despite the growing interest from fans, Disney+ has seen the scrapping of shows’ renewal seasons from its platform, like Willow and Star Wars: The Acolyte. It was reported that between 2020 and 2023, Disney canceled a larger percentage of its series than competitors like Netflix or Max. So far in 2025, Disney+ has only renewed four shows, and recently, Goosebumps has now been axed before a third season. After the consistent pattern shown by Disney+ in cancelling shows, fans are now disheartened, as reported by The Daily Mail.

A fan wrote:

''I hope Extraordinary gets picked up by another streaming service because holy shit I'm so upset they cancelled the renewal. Disney made a big mistake.''

A user of X shared:

''Why cancel a show with nostalgia value when half the platform is filled with forgettable reboots?'''

One fan wrote,

''Disney is where properties go to die.’’

A brief about Goosebumps’ plot

The series’ plot sticks completely to the series of horror books by R.L Stine, bringing the original theme to the screens. The storyline follows a group of teens who find themselves entangled in dangerous circumstances, driven by a mysterious supernatural theme. The first season’s plot revolved around Harold Biddle, a teenager who died under mysterious and unsettling circumstances, and the teens were learning about the darkest secrets of their town. The cast of Goosebumps season 1 included Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price.

Season 2 had a completely different cast and plot, where two twins moved with their divorced botanist father (David Schwimmer), and all of a sudden, the tables turned for them as mysterious events started occurring in their lives. The teenagers in season 2 were looking for their four friends who mysteriously vanished. Later, they found themselves stuck in a chain of events while uncovering the truth. The cast of season 2 included David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, and Galilea La Salvia.

A new streaming platform for Goosebumps season 3 has not been found yet, but the Goosebumps chapter is now officially over with Disney+.