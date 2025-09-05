Golden Bachelor season 2: Complete list of single ladies revealed

Mel Owens attends the 2025 Disney Upfront at Javits Center (Image via Getty).

The Golden Bachelor season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8 pm on ABC. 23 women will be introduced in the premiere, all looking for a partner in Mel Owens.

Mel Owens is a 66-year-old retired NFL player. The women introduced by ABC are mentioned below:

1. Alexandra Stewart (67)

Alexandra is a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Florida. She loves to listen to Bob Marley. She is the proud single mom of three.

2. Amy Burns (63)

Amy is a full-time mom from Short Hills, New Jersey. She is a mother of twin daughters and, for her, family is everything. Amy loves to exercise for two hours a day. As she says, when it comes to baking pancakes, she is the best.

3. Andra Mason (77)

Andra is a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, California. She has done her master's degree at the age of 61. She loves crafting and hanging out with her grandson.

4. Carla Remy (62)

Carla is a former model from Los Angeles, California. She is the one who loves to read autobiographies. She is currently a full-time midlife influencer.

5. Carol Freeman (63)

Carol is a family manager for basketball all-star Freddy Freeman from Villa Park, California. She is a mother of three daughters.

As she says, she drinks more Diet Coke than water. Carol is a skilled tambourine player.

6. Cheryl Maddox (66)

Cheryl is a retired IRS employee from Eaglewood, Colorado. She loves motorcycles, dirt roads, and nature. She has more than 50 motocross trophies.

7. Cindi Patel (60)

Cindi is a 60-year-old retired biochemical engineer from Austin, Texas. She is a mother of three. She loves working in medical aesthetic sales.

8. Debbie Mitchell (65)

Debbie is a fitness professional from Denver, Colorado. She is a glitz and glamour enthusiast.

She is a very successful fitness instructor, and has worked with a number of celebrities in her career.

9. Diane Rabe (71)

Diane is a 71-year-old librarian from Wasilla, Alaska. She has won three triathlons. Diane loves traveling and making everyone around her laugh.

10 Gerri Matthews (64)

Gerri is a 64-year-old home care agency CEO from Rockville, Md. She has worked in the healthcare industry for more than 35 years.

11. Lily Simmons (72)

Lily is a 72-year-old retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California. She has been a single mother for many years.

Lily wants a kind and optimistic person with whom she can share her life.

12. Lisa Chandler (66)

Lisa is a state park employee from Marion, Ohio. She is a bird lover and the one who always has her binoculars with her.

13. Maia Torres (58)

Maia is a college sports consultant from Malibu, California. She has dedicated her life to raising her kids.

Maia loves shopping and has a dream of seeing the northern lights.

14. Monica Bennet (62)

Monica is a flight attendant from Huntsville, Alaska. She is focused on her kids while pursuing her career.

15. Monica Patel (60)

Monica is a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Alaska. She loves to ride skateboards, have long hair, and crochet.

16. Mylene Ortega (61)

Mylene is a 61-year-old casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nevada. She speaks four different languages fluently and works as a multilingual host in Las Vegas' top casinos. She is a big Bruno Mars fan.

17. Nicolle James (64)

Nicolle is a 64-year-old yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Florida. He is a mother of two. She loves to ride bikes, travel, and cook.

18. Peg Hanlsy (62)

Peg is a retired firefighter and bomb technician from Las Vegas, Nevada. She is a proud single mother of a daughter.

She is a lifelong learner and also had a professional dance career.

19. Robin Clarke (63)

Robin is a wealth advisor and vineyard owner from Napa Valley, California. She is a tap dancer and a textbook Gemini.

20. Roxanne Fields (62)

Roxanne is a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas. She is specialised in anti-aging and helps women to take care of themselves after the age of 50.

21. Susie Carter (62)

Susie is a realtor from Denmark, California. She is a mother of three. She loves hiking. She likes walking her dog on the beach.

22. Terri Lawson (71)

Terri is a 71-year-old cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas. At the age of nine, she trained herself to be a ventriloquist. She is a big fan of The Bachelor.

23. Tracy Dupont (62)

Tracy is an interior designer from Lafayette, Los Angeles. When she is not working as a designer, she likes to visit the college football games.

