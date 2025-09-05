Golden Bachelor season 2: Complete list of single ladies revealed

The Golden Bachelor season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 8 pm on ABC. 23 women will be introduced in the premiere, all looking for a partner in Mel Owens.
Mel Owens is a 66-year-old retired NFL player. The women introduced by ABC are mentioned below:
Alexandra is a luxury yacht sales representative from Miami, Florida. She loves to listen to Bob Marley. She is the proud single mom of three.
Amy is a full-time mom from Short Hills, New Jersey. She is a mother of twin daughters and, for her, family is everything. Amy loves to exercise for two hours a day. As she says, when it comes to baking pancakes, she is the best.
Andra is a retired federal worker from Los Angeles, California. She has done her master's degree at the age of 61. She loves crafting and hanging out with her grandson.
Carla is a former model from Los Angeles, California. She is the one who loves to read autobiographies. She is currently a full-time midlife influencer.
Carol is a family manager for basketball all-star Freddy Freeman from Villa Park, California. She is a mother of three daughters.
As she says, she drinks more Diet Coke than water. Carol is a skilled tambourine player.
Cheryl is a retired IRS employee from Eaglewood, Colorado. She loves motorcycles, dirt roads, and nature. She has more than 50 motocross trophies.
Cindi is a 60-year-old retired biochemical engineer from Austin, Texas. She is a mother of three. She loves working in medical aesthetic sales.
Debbie is a fitness professional from Denver, Colorado. She is a glitz and glamour enthusiast.
She is a very successful fitness instructor, and has worked with a number of celebrities in her career.
Diane is a 71-year-old librarian from Wasilla, Alaska. She has won three triathlons. Diane loves traveling and making everyone around her laugh.
Gerri is a 64-year-old home care agency CEO from Rockville, Md. She has worked in the healthcare industry for more than 35 years.
Lily is a 72-year-old retired elementary school teacher from Pacific Palisades, California. She has been a single mother for many years.
Lily wants a kind and optimistic person with whom she can share her life.
Lisa is a state park employee from Marion, Ohio. She is a bird lover and the one who always has her binoculars with her.
Maia is a college sports consultant from Malibu, California. She has dedicated her life to raising her kids.
Maia loves shopping and has a dream of seeing the northern lights.
Monica is a flight attendant from Huntsville, Alaska. She is focused on her kids while pursuing her career.
Monica is a cosmetic dentist from Birmingham, Alaska. She loves to ride skateboards, have long hair, and crochet.
Mylene is a 61-year-old casino VIP host from Las Vegas, Nevada. She speaks four different languages fluently and works as a multilingual host in Las Vegas' top casinos. She is a big Bruno Mars fan.
Nicolle is a 64-year-old yoga instructor from Miami Beach, Florida. He is a mother of two. She loves to ride bikes, travel, and cook.
Peg is a retired firefighter and bomb technician from Las Vegas, Nevada. She is a proud single mother of a daughter.
She is a lifelong learner and also had a professional dance career.
Robin is a wealth advisor and vineyard owner from Napa Valley, California. She is a tap dancer and a textbook Gemini.
Roxanne is a longevity nurse from Austin, Texas. She is specialised in anti-aging and helps women to take care of themselves after the age of 50.
Susie is a realtor from Denmark, California. She is a mother of three. She loves hiking. She likes walking her dog on the beach.
Terri is a 71-year-old cosmetic dentist from Houston, Texas. At the age of nine, she trained herself to be a ventriloquist. She is a big fan of The Bachelor.
Tracy is an interior designer from Lafayette, Los Angeles. When she is not working as a designer, she likes to visit the college football games.
