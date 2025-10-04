Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner announces engagement to Lana Sutton 15 months after divorce

Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner with Lana Sutton (Image via Instagram/@goldengerryturner)

Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner has announced his engagement to Lana Sutton. Turner, 74, shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, October 3, 2025. In the post, Turner wrote,

"We've got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market. I found my perfect match, and she said 'YES'. I Love this woman."

The post included photos of the couple by the beach, with Sutton showing her engagement ring, which features a round-cut diamond and a diamond-encrusted band.

This announcement comes 15 months after Turner’s divorce from his ex-wife, Teresa Nist, who received his final rose on The Golden Bachelor in 2023.

Golden Bachelor alum Gerry Turner announces new engagement

Engagement announcement and social media updates

Turner and Sutton have shared details of their relationship through social media posts.

Two weeks before the engagement announcement, the couple posted photos from a trip to Toronto on Sutton’s Instagram account.

Along with photos of the couple at Niagara Falls, Sutton wrote,

"Had a wonderful trip to Niagara Falls on the Canada side! Loved every moment with @goldengerryturner ! Oh Canada 🇨🇦."

Earlier posts show the couple traveling and spending time together at different locations, documenting their activities and shared experiences.

Travel and activities together

Turner told PEOPLE that he and Sutton have traveled frequently since March.

Their trips have included visits to North Carolina, where Sutton’s parents live, the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, a volleyball tournament near Indianapolis, a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, and a trip to Charlotte.

Turner noted that their travel schedule reflects similar interests and an active approach to spending time together.

Public updates and social media posts have recorded these trips, showing the couple together in multiple settings and events.

Previous marriage and divorce

Turner’s engagement to Sutton follows his divorce from Teresa Nist.

Turner and Nist married in January 2024 in a televised ceremony officiated by Susan Noles at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California, after meeting on The Golden Bachelor in 2023.

They separated ten months later, in November 2024. At the time, distance was cited as a contributing factor, with Turner living in Indiana and Nist living in New Jersey.

Nist stated on the Almost Famous podcast that the split was not solely due to location and added that one "can't know somebody in four weeks," declining further comment.

Health and recent updates

In December 2024, Turner announced a diagnosis of a "slow-growing" and "incurable" form of bone cancer.

Speaking on the April 15 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Turner said he "feels great" and attends regular blood tests every six months.

He added that the testing schedule would increase at age 75, following medical guidance, and described his current health monitoring and adherence to medical recommendations.









