Ghosts Season 5 First Look: Can Jay escape his deal with the Devil?

Fans of Ghosts won’t have to wait much longer for the return to Woodstone Manor, but CBS has already given us a tantalizing first look at the upcoming season. With the release of new photos and a detailed synopsis for the premiere episode, titled Soul Custody, anticipation for Ghosts Season 5 is at an all-time high. At the heart of the premiere lies a burning question: can Jay escape the devil’s deal he accidentally signed in last season’s shocking finale?

Ghosts Season 5 First Look

The cliffhanger from the fourth season left Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in serious trouble after Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) tricked him into signing away his soul. This devilish bargain gave Jay’s restaurant, Mahesh, a burst of success but at a cost no one could have anticipated. Now, in the premiere of Ghosts Season 5, Sam (Rose McIver), Jay, and the entire Woodstone ghost crew must figure out how to undo the deal before it’s too late.

The official episode description confirms that the battle against Elias takes center stage. In the images released, we even see hints that Elias has landed himself inside the ghost trap, suggesting that Sam and the spirits may be one step ahead of him. Still, whether Jay can truly escape his fate remains to be seen.

But the premiere isn’t just about Jay’s soul. Other storylines promise equal parts heart and humor. Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) helps Patience (Mary Holland), the Puritan ghost, through a crisis of confidence. Meanwhile, the much-anticipated romance between Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) takes its first tentative steps forward after their kiss from last season. Several new images highlight their budding relationship, but also hint at possible obstacles—particularly the return of Caroline Aaron as Carol, Pete’s ex-wife, who died on the property in the third season. Could her reappearance complicate Pete and Alberta’s fresh start?

During the Ghosts panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Pinnock teased that Pete and Alberta’s love story won’t be smooth sailing. Their differences, Pete’s sweetness, and Alberta’s more complex history are bound to create both comedy and conflict. As Pinnock put it, “Pete is the nicest of all the ghosts, and now he’s dating a murderer.” It’s exactly the kind of odd-couple dynamic that Ghosts Season 5 thrives on.

Add in Thor, Sass, and Isaac chatting with Patience, plus the looming danger of Elias, and the premiere already looks packed with storylines that balance the show’s signature mix of supernatural shenanigans and heartfelt moments.

What we know so far about Ghosts season 5

Beyond the premiere, Ghosts Season 5 is shaping up to be another standout season for the CBS sitcom. Co-showrunner Joe Wiseman revealed at SDCC that fans can expect a special Halloween episode, which has become a beloved tradition for the series. We’ll also see the return of Trevor’s daughter Abby (Gideon Adlon), more appearances from Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel), and even the long-awaited backstory behind Alberta’s iconic hat.

The cast remains stacked with fan favorites: Rose McIver as Sam, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Devan Chandler Long as Thor, Asher Grodman as Trevor, and Roman Zaragoza as Sass. Matt Walsh reprises his role as Elias Woodstone, and Mary Holland returns as Patience, ensuring that Jay’s brush with the devil will be a major plot thread.

Ghosts season 5 premieres its first episode, titled Soul Custody, on Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/7:30 pm CT on CBS in the United States. The episode will continue to follow the lives, both living and not, of the quirky residents of Woodstone Manor. With Jay’s soul on the line, Pete and Alberta’s romance tested, and plenty of surprises in store, the upcoming season promises to deliver laughs, heart, and a few chills along the way.

