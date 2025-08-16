General Hospital star Tristan Rogers passes away at 79 after a battle with lung cancer

Tristan Rogers played Robert Scorpio on GH (Image via X/ @valentinifrank)

Tristan Rogers, the veteran Australian actor most famous for playing the legendary role of Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 79 after a fight with lung cancer. His death was confirmed on August 16, 2025, by his longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, in an announcement to ABC 7.

A favorite with audiences for over four decades, Rogers was introduced to General Hospital in 1980, transforming the role that was supposed to be short-lived into one of the program's longest-running and most revered figures. Frank Valentini, executive producer, gave his respects, saying Port Charles will never be the same without him.

Aside from his soap opera career, Rogers also made an appearance on The Young and the Restless, The Bay, and spent a considerable amount of time as a voice actor. He leaves behind his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and two children, Sara and Cale.

Tristan Rogers’ death confirmed by his manager following a battle with lung cancer

Tristan Rogers, the longtime General Hospital star, died on August 15, 2025, at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer. His manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed the news on August 16, 2025, noting that despite his diagnosis, Rogers had never been a smoker. He also told ABC 7,

"He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing. He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family."

The Australian actor only publicly disclosed his illness weeks prior, with representatives announcing in July that he was working closely with his healthcare professionals and was optimistic regarding treatment. His representatives then thanked fans for their support and for how much their backing meant to him.

News of Rogers’ passing prompted tributes from across the entertainment community. General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini shared a statement with USA Today on August 15, 2025, saying,

"Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace."

Tristan Rogers’ death marks the end of a four-decade legacy as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital

Tristan Rogers leaves behind a legacy on General Hospital, where he originated the role of Robert Scorpio in 1980. Originally slated for a brief appearance, Rogers quickly became a fan favorite, transforming the character into one of daytime television’s heroes.

In the That’s Awesome podcast on March 25, 2020, Rogers said the following about his on-screen persona,

“The role allowed for the creation of a character that was fresh and different for daytime television, as a sort of intriguing—mysterious type. I did not realize that this two-day shoot would turn into a role that would explode, one that I would play for decades.”

Scorpio, a suave, “James Bond”-style figure, was central to some of the soap’s most memorable storylines, including the legendary 1981 “Ice Princess” saga, where he joined forces with Luke and Laura to stop a global threat. His portrayal balanced charm, wit, and moral conviction.

Although he departed the series in 1992, Rogers reprised the role many times over the next three decades, most recently appearing in July 2025. Beyond General Hospital, he also made an impact on CBS’s The Young and the Restless as Colin Atkinson and won acclaim for his role on the digital series The Bay.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.