General Hospital spoilers: Sonny puts himself in danger as Drew’s relocation plan stirs trouble

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

In the Thursday, August 14, 2025 episode of General Hospital, tensions rise as personal and family conflicts take center stage. Sonny Corinthos surprises Laura Collins by offering to put his own safety at risk to protect her, highlighting the depth of their friendship.

Meanwhile, Drew Cain accelerates his plan to relocate to Washington, D.C. with Scout, sparking pushback from Molly Lansing-Davis and others concerned about the child’s separation from her Port Charles family.

Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn Quartermaine work together on a strategy to reconnect with Gio, while Michael Corinthos offers the young man encouragement.

Stella Henry gives Kai Taylor a nudge to fight for Trina, and Curtis Ashford extends a romantic invitation to Portia Robinson. In another emotional exchange, Harrison Chase supports Willow Tait amid her struggles, while also confiding in her about Drew’s recent actions.

General Hospital spoilers for August 14, 2025

Sonny offers to sacrifice his security

Sonny Corinthos meets Laura Collins and makes an unexpected offer; he is willing to put his own safety at risk to protect her. The move underscores the strong bond between the two, but it also raises concerns given Sonny’s ongoing need for security.

Laura is left surprised by his willingness to prioritize her well-being over his own. While it remains to be seen how she responds, Sonny’s declaration is a reminder of their enduring friendship and mutual trust.

Drew pushes for an immediate relocation

Drew Cain steps up his plan to move to Washington, D.C. with Scout Quartermaine, aiming to leave as soon as possible. The decision follows recent family conflict, including his attempt to have Danny Morgan arrested in connection with Scout’s disappearance.

Molly Lansing-Davis confronts Drew in hopes of changing his mind, but he remains firm. His determination to relocate has created tension, especially with Alexis Davis and others worried about Scout’s growing isolation from her Port Charles family.

Brook Lynn and Dante’s strategy for Gio

Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri join forces to address the distance between them and their biological son, Gio. Since learning the truth about his parentage, Gio has largely avoided direct contact, and most interactions have been accidental.

In Thursday’s episode, Dante and Brook Lynn work on a joint approach to break the stalemate and foster a genuine connection with him. Michael Corinthos also plays a role, offering Gio encouragement and reminding him of Brook Lynn’s love. The plan they develop could mark a turning point in their strained relationship with Gio, depending on how he responds.

Stella encourages Kai regarding Trina

Stella Henry becomes involved in the Ashford/Robinson family dynamics by urging Kai Taylor to fight for Trina Robinson. Her encouragement comes without full awareness of recent events surrounding the family’s tensions.

While Stella’s intentions appear to be supportive, her push could create added complications if Trina’s feelings differ from Kai’s hopes.

Chase supports Willow

Harrison Chase and Willow Tait spend meaningful time together, with Chase offering her encouragement amid her recent struggles. His support follows her conflict with Lucas Jones and ongoing concerns about her children. The conversation is reciprocal, as Chase also confides in Willow about Drew’s controversial move against Danny and the growing fallout over Scout.

Willow listens and offers understanding, reinforcing the trust and history between them. This exchange strengthens their connection while also tying into the broader storyline of Drew’s relocation decision, showing how it affects multiple characters beyond his immediate family.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.