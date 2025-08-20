General Hospital spoilers: Lucas delivers bad news, Anna shares a theory, and Drew’s fury erupts

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025, reveal a tense day in Port Charles as several storylines take critical turns. Maxie Jones’ health crisis takes center stage when Lucas admits she should have woken up by now, leaving her loved ones devastated as fears of a coma set in.

Lulu is rattled by the development, while Mac questions how Maxie’s heart could suddenly fail. At the same time, Alexis delivers tough legal news to Stella as she takes on her case, acknowledging that her actions meet the definition of insurance fraud.

Meanwhile, Martin refuses to back Drew, sparking the congressman’s fury as betrayal deepens his troubles. Sonny also confronts ADA Turner, demanding to know why she is targeting Michael, while Anna hints at a new theory that could tie into Maxie’s collapse or larger mysteries in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Maxie’s health crisis

At the hospital, Maxie Jones remains unconscious following her collapse during Deception’s product launch. Lucas explains to her loved ones that Maxie should have woken up by now, sparking grave concern. Mac questions how Maxie’s heart could suddenly fail after years of stability since her transplant, while Felicia and Cody remain at her side.

Lulu is rattled as she takes in the doctor’s updates, recalling the moments when Lucy quickly defended the company’s product during Brook Lynn’s questioning. The possibility that Maxie’s face cream was tainted raises suspicions, and Lucas ultimately delivers the devastating news that Maxie has slipped into a coma.

Alexis takes Stella’s case

Stella’s legal problems intensify as she turns to Alexis for help with her insurance fraud accusations. Alexis explains the seriousness of the charges, making it clear that what Stella did falls under the definition of fraud by the company’s standards.

This leaves Stella in a difficult position as she faces the reality of the case. With Diane occupied defending Michael and Martin pulled into other conflicts, Alexis becomes Stella’s only option. Despite her own personal struggles, Alexis steps into the role of Stella’s attorney, determined to guide her through the mounting legal battle.

Martin betrays Drew

Drew’s strategy against Michael hits a wall when Martin refuses to support him. In their latest confrontation, Martin questions Drew’s plan and makes it clear he will not serve as the star witness in Drew’s assault case. Instead, Martin turns against him, partly due to Drew’s suspected role in the fraud investigation that has now entangled Stella and himself.

This betrayal infuriates Drew, who counted on Martin to back him up in court. With Martin’s decision, Michael gains a stronger defense, leaving Drew isolated and increasingly desperate as his allies continue to dwindle.

Sonny confronts ADA Turner

Sonny demands answers from ADA Justine Turner, suspecting that she is deliberately targeting Michael. In a tense exchange, Sonny pushes for clarity on her intentions.

Turner, however, may subtly hint that her real focus is not Michael but Drew, who has become a larger threat. Despite Sonny’s grilling, Turner maintains her composure and avoids giving away too much.

Anna and Emma’s conversations

Anna floats a new theory, which may be tied to Maxie’s sudden medical crisis or the broader schemes at play in Port Charles. At the same time, Emma opens up to Gio about her determination to take down Professor Dalton.

Gio reassures her of his continued support, signaling their growing partnership in this plan. While Emma shares her concerns, Anna’s suspicions highlight that multiple players may be circling the same danger from different angles, setting the stage for future revelations.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.