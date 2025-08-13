General Hospital spoilers: Jason warns Drew over Danny and Josslyn reels from shocking Britt sighting

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, August 13, 2025, preview a tense and dramatic episode as multiple storylines collide. Jason Morgan issues a firm warning to Drew Cain after his demand for Danny Morgan’s arrest sparks outrage. Alexis Davis steps in to shut the plan down.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks is left stunned when she spots Britt Westbourne, who she believed to be dead, sitting with Vaughn in Croatia, leading to questions. Back in Port Charles, Anna Devane pushes Jack Brennan for answers about the situation overseas, while Britt faces pressure from Pascal to return to work in the lab.

Willow Tait updates Elizabeth Baldwin on her clash with Lucas Jones, and Rocco Falconeri reassures Gio Palmieri as family bonds continue to develop.

Jason warns Drew about Danny’s arrest

In Port Charles, Drew Cain’s demand for Danny Morgan’s arrest sets off heated confrontations. Alexis Davis is furious over Drew’s insistence on pressing kidnapping charges, pointing out the harm it could cause, especially since Scout Quartermaine would blame herself for Danny’s actions.

Jason Morgan steps in, making it clear that Drew’s real issue seems to be with him, not Danny. Jason delivers a stern warning to his brother: never use his son as a means to get back at him. The tension underscores the strained relationship between the two men as emotions run high.

Josslyn is stunned by Britt’s appearance

At the Five Poppies Resort in Croatia, Josslyn Jacks is shocked to see Britt Westbourne sitting with Vaughn. Still reeling, Josslyn hides to process the sight of someone she believed to be dead. When she later meets Vaughn, she reveals her recognition, leaving him stunned as she blurts out that Britt is supposed to be dead.

The encounter raises urgent questions for Josslyn and intensifies the mystery surrounding Britt’s presence and activities overseas. Vaughn is left unsettled, while Josslyn grows more suspicious about what is really happening.

Anna pressures Brennan for answers

Meanwhile, in Port Charles, Anna Devane confronts Jack Brennan about what is going on in Croatia. Anna is concerned for Josslyn's safety, but Brennan minimizes the danger, claiming they would know if something was amiss. Anna calls him on his assurance, asking if he really knows what is at stake.

Her insistence brings out her resolution to learn what the WSB mission involves and whether Britt's sudden re-emergence has anything to do with it. Brennan's circumventing replies do nothing to reassure her, leaving the situation charged and unresolved.

Britt faces Pascal’s pressure in the lab

At the resort, Britt finds herself under pressure from Pascal, who insists she return to work in the lab. Although Britt pushes back, reminding him he is not in charge, Pascal’s actions make it clear he holds some authority over her situation.

He reprimands her for idling and warns her to get back to producing results. Britt reluctantly complies, leaving lingering questions about who is truly pulling the strings and what project she’s being forced to work on under these restrictive conditions.

Willow updates Elizabeth, and Rocco reassures Gio

Willow Tait meets Elizabeth Baldwin to share details about her confrontation with Lucas Jones, including that the argument escalated to the point where she slapped him. She also mentions recent developments involving Drew and Scout.

Meanwhile, Rocco Falconeri has good news for Gio Palmieri following Lulu Spencer’s decision to adopt Outback. In a supportive gesture, Rocco reassures Gio, helping to strengthen their growing sibling bond.

Catch General Hospital on ABC on Hulu.