General Hospital spoilers: Jason searches for answers, Lucas fights to save a loved one, and Nina loses control as new alliances form

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, preview a tense day in Port Charles, continuing several ongoing storylines. Jason Morgan continues his search for answers from Britt Westbourne, whose survival remains shrouded in mystery.

Lucas Jones finds himself in a race against time as he works to save the life of someone close to him, following a medical crisis.

Nina Reeves, already on edge from recent betrayals and her fractured relationship with Willow, loses her composure during a heated confrontation.

Meanwhile, changing dynamics unfold in Port Charles, as Anna Devane forms a new partnership with potential dangers and opportunities.

All this time, Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn move ahead with their international mission with fresh strategies.

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Jason demands answers from Britt

At the Five Poppies resort, Jason Morgan corners Britt Westbourne, determined to get the truth about her survival. After her shocking return, Jason questions how she managed to live through Heather Webber’s poisoned hook attack.

Britt insists on speaking with Jason privately, but he remains wary and warns her she is in grave danger.

Jason believes Britt may hold key information that ties into the larger mystery. With Josslyn Jacks and Vaughn considering Britt their strongest lead, Jason’s interrogation could determine the next steps in their mission.

Maxie’s collapse and Lucas’s race to save her

Meanwhile, back in Port Charles, Maxie Jones has a mysterious collapse on the set of Home & Heart after using face cream. Brook Lynn Quartermaine panics as the set erupts into chaos.

Maxie is rushed to General Hospital by an ambulance, and Lucas Jones leaps to save her life.

Initial signs indicate that the cream could be poisoned, which makes one wonder if Maxie was targeted because she knew too much about Deception and Sonny's business.

Lucas, unaware of the possible connection to Jenz Sidwell, fights desperately to keep Maxie alive as her condition takes a serious turn.

Carly and Nina’s confrontation

At the Metro Court, tensions boil over between Carly Spencer and Nina Reeves. Carly holds Nina responsible for Willow Tait’s ongoing pain, accusing her of causing irreversible damage.

Already struggling after being shut out of her daughter’s life, Nina loses control during the confrontation and unleashes her fury.

The altercation underscores Nina’s fragile state following Curtis’s revelation about her affair with Drew.

Diane’s warning and Drew’s accusations

Elsewhere, Diane Miller meets with Michael Corinthos and Sonny to address the fallout of Michael’s attack on Drew. Diane stresses that Michael knew what he was doing, cautioning that his actions carry serious consequences.

Meanwhile, Drew storms into the police station, insisting he has been the victim of a crime.

This latest move intensifies the legal battle surrounding him, with ADA Justine Turner stepping in to form a tentative alliance with Anna Devane. With Drew expected to use more tactics, the stakes are set to rise higher in the coming episodes.

Anna forms a cautious alliance

Anna Devane finds herself pulled into uneasy territory as ADA Justine Turner proposes an alliance. Initially suspicious that it could be a trap, Anna weighs her options carefully.

Ultimately, she agrees to proceed. Their shared interest in countering Drew’s influence appears to unite them, but the use of the word “cautious” suggests that trust is in short supply.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.