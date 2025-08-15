General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s determined mission takes shape as Felicia offers Isaiah guidance and Joss hits her breaking point

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 15, 2025, reveal a day packed with confrontations as Jason Morgan intensifies his search for Britt Westbourne. He heads to the Five Poppies Resort, where their long-awaited face-to-face is set to deliver shockwaves.

Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks grows frustrated as she is sidelined from a mission, but events quickly put her back in the action when Vaughn’s life is on the line. Back in Port Charles, Drew Cain pushes Michael Corinthos past his breaking point, leading to a public altercation.

Elsewhere, Curtis Ashford is shaken by a shocking revelation. Felicia Scorpio advises Isaiah Gannon on love, and personal tensions simmer for several residents.

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 15, 2025

Jason’s mission to find Britt

Jason Morgan arrives at the Five Poppies Resort, intent on tracking down Britt Westbourne. After hearing Anna Devane’s suspicions that Britt may be there under duress, Jason wastes no time making his move.

When he eventually does see Britt, the surprise reunion takes her aback. This might provide the backdrop for long-sought information regarding Britt's disappearance.

Josslyn steps up

Josslyn Jacks gets irked when Vaughn takes her out of the mission due to her association with Britt. Determined to stay involved, she is soon thrust back into action when she finds someone trying to strangle Vaughn in his room.

Acting quickly, Joss draws her weapon to stop the attack. Her intervention likely saves Vaughn’s life and reinforces her instincts, despite earlier orders to remain on the sidelines.

Drew pushes Michael to the breaking point

Drew Cain deliberately provokes Michael Corinthos in public. This pushes Michael to his limit; he finally snaps and punches Drew. Drew’s manipulative behavior adds to his growing list of conflicts in Port Charles, while Michael’s reaction could have consequences of its own.

Curtis is shaken by Jordan’s revelation

Curtis Ashford is left unsettled after visiting Jordan's new place. When visiting for an inspection, Jordan jokes that she has "saved the best for last," causing Curtis to make a discovery that shakes him. Although the specifics are not disclosed, his agitated response indicates that something important has been found.

Isaiah turns to Felicia for guidance

Isaiah Gannon seeks advice from Felicia Scorpio about whether to step back from certain personal entanglements. Felicia cautions against keeping hands off other couples' relationships, but Isaiah cannot bring himself to walk away from Curtis and Jordan's bond completely. His inability to disengage demonstrates that he is still emotionally attached to the scenario.

Stella questions Tracy’s motives

Stella Henry challenges Tracy Quartermaine about helping a man she openly despises. While details remain vague, the issue appears connected to Tracy’s efforts to protect Deception. Stella’s questioning puts Tracy on the spot and draws attention to possible ulterior motives behind her actions.

Justine apologizes to Sonny

ADA Justine Turner approaches Sonny Corinthos to offer an unexpected apology. The reason behind her change in attitude is unclear, leaving questions about whether it is tied to legal matters or personal realizations. Her sudden shift could mark the start of a truce or hint at a new development in her storyline with Sonny.

Trina confronts Portia

Trina Robinson interrogates Portia Robinson for answers, feeling her mother is hiding something important from her. The confrontation corners Portia, who must answer her daughter's increasing suspicions. This is a poignant moment of tension between them and indicates that there are still secrets in the family.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.