General Hospital spoilers: Drew threatens Michael with prison while Britt drags Jason into shocking twist

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, August 18, 2025, tease a dramatic episode filled with chaos, face-offs, and unexpected turns. Drew Cain escalates his campaign of intimidation, threatening to have Michael Corinthos sent to prison if he does not get his way.

His ultimatum also draws Sonny Corinthos into the crossfire, with ADA Justine Turner poised to witness the exchange. Meanwhile, Britt Westbourne shocks Jason Morgan with a demand to leave with her immediately, raising questions about her motives and possible redemption.

Elsewhere, Stella Henry faces a tough interrogation from insurance fraud investigators, while Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Maxie Jones confront personal and professional challenges that could alter their futures.

General Hospital spoilers for August 18, 2025

Drew threatens Sonny and Michael

Drew Cain continues pushing his agenda by using Michael Corinthos’ recent outburst against him. After being punched in public, Drew threatens to have Michael arrested for assaulting a public official. To secure his demands, Drew delivers an ultimatum to Sonny Corinthos, making it clear that if he does not cooperate, Michael could face prison time.

This confrontation becomes even more precarious with ADA Justine Turner secretly present, witnessing Drew’s tactics.

Stella faces an insurance fraud investigation

At the hospital, Stella Henry lands in serious trouble when two officials from the Financial Services fraud division confront her. Their questions focus on possible insurance fraud and her involvement in securing unauthorized care for Martin Grey.

While Stella initially believed her actions were harmless, the investigators make it clear she may be in hot water. The pressure builds as Curtis Ashford warns Portia Robinson about Stella’s predicament. Since Drew was behind sparking this investigation, Stella’s choices are now under scrutiny, leaving her vulnerable both professionally and personally as the inquiry intensifies.

Britt’s urgent plea to Jason

Meanwhile, overseas at the Five Poppies resort, Britt Westbourne delivers a shocking warning to Jason Morgan. Appearing frantic, she urges Jason to come with her immediately, hinting at imminent danger. Her plea adds urgency to their interaction, suggesting that Jason’s safety could be at risk if he stays put.

The tense moment also reopens questions about Britt’s faked death and her time away from Port Charles. Jason’s reaction will determine whether Britt earns a chance at redemption or remains under suspicion.

Brook Lynn is confronted regarding Lois

Back in Port Charles, Brook Lynn Quartermaine finds herself called out over her treatment of her mother, Lois Cerullo. Someone challenges Brook Lynn’s behavior, suggesting she may have been unfair, especially after their recent fallout. This confrontation forces Brook Lynn to reflect and opens the door for advice and a fresh perspective.

As she considers her strained relationship with Lois, Brook Lynn may need to rethink how she handles family matters moving forward.

Maxie’s legal concerns and Deception trouble

Elsewhere, Maxie Jones turns to Martin Grey for legal guidance regarding her position at Deception. She questions whether the rest of the team has grounds to remove her for going against their wishes. At the same time, Maxie is weighing the possibility of handing over evidence against Sonny to the authorities, despite objections from her colleagues.

Josslyn and Vaughn’s dangerous ordeal

At the resort, the outcome of Josslyn Jacks’ risky move comes into focus. She just fired a gun in Vaughn’s room in an attempt to save him from an attacker. The incident leaves Vaughn’s fate uncertain, although the confrontation suggests that her intervention may have averted the threat.

The aftermath of this violent encounter may further entangle Josslyn in a world of danger as she and Vaughn deal with the consequences.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.