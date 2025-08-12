General Hospital spoilers: Drew faces off with Willow, Jason summons Alexis, and Carly confronts Marco over Sonny and Lucas

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

In the upcoming General Hospital episode airing Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Drew Cain continues his determined and unwelcome campaign to help Willow Tait regain custody of her children. This leads to another tense face-off between the former couple.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan calls Alexis Davis for a meeting that could have implications for Scout’s future and his own next moves. Elsewhere, Carly Spencer sits down with Marco Rios for a conversation, where Sonny Corinthos and Lucas Jones are likely to be key topics.

As personal and legal battles intertwine, other storylines develop, including a missing Scout, Harrison Chase being ordered to make an arrest, and Emma Scorpio-Drake pushing forward with her plans against Professor Dalton.

General Hospital spoilers for August 12, 2025

Willow clashes with Drew and Lucas

On Tuesday, August 12, 2025, Drew Cain’s ongoing push to help Willow Tait regain custody of her children sparks another heated encounter. Willow makes it clear she wants nothing to do with him, rejecting his efforts and calling out his past behavior.

Later, Willow also lashes out at Lucas Jones, arguing that he should understand her position. However, Lucas sides with Michael Corinthos regarding the children, further fueling Willow’s frustration. The tense exchanges leave Drew undeterred in his pursuit while intensifying the strain in Willow’s relationships.

Scout goes missing

Drew’s day takes another turn when he receives a phone call informing him that Scout is missing. The circumstances remain unclear, with possibilities ranging from a misunderstanding to someone intentionally keeping Scout away.

Drew’s suspicion falls on several fronts, given recent tensions and threats, but no confirmation is made on her whereabouts.

Carly’s conversation with Marco

Carly Spencer meets with Marco Rios for a candid discussion that is likely to involve both Sonny Corinthos and Lucas Jones. Given past friction over Sonny’s actions and Lucas’ relationship with Marco, Carly takes the opportunity to set boundaries and make her stance clear.

This conversation is set against the backdrop of ongoing personal and legal entanglements involving Sonny, highlighting Carly’s role in navigating the fallout while balancing loyalty to her loved ones.

Chase is ordered to make an arrest

Harrison Chase is given urgent orders to take someone into custody, though the specific target is not confirmed. Several recent incidents in Port Charles may be connected to this development, including Gio Palmieri’s involvement with Emma Scorpio-Drake’s plans and other ongoing disputes.

The arrest order raises questions about whether Chase’s actions will be tied to current investigations or a sudden escalation in one of the simmering conflicts among the residents.

Emma’s determination against Dalton

Emma Scorpio-Drake refuses to abandon her plan involving Professor Henry “Hank” Dalton. Despite setbacks, Emma insists the operation is not over and considers alternate strategies to gain access to his lab.

Gio Palmieri offers his assistance, potentially putting himself at risk in the process. Their determination to continue the mission keeps this subplot active, possibly linking it to other unfolding tensions in Port Charles.

Jason and Alexis’ meeting

Jason Morgan summons Alexis Davis for a discussion before heading to Croatia. While the exact topic is not confirmed, it may touch on Scout’s situation or Monica’s concerns about keeping her in Port Charles. This meeting adds a legal and strategic layer to the episode’s events.

Britt Westbourne’s demands

At the Five Poppies Resort, Britt Westbourne confronts Pascal, insisting she will only provide lab results if she gets her way, specifically regarding access to her medication. Vaughn later helps her with sunscreen, which surprises Josslyn when she sees them together, especially since Britt was presumed dead.

