General Hospital spoilers: Carly warns Brennan, Willow makes a heartfelt request, and Cody considers confessing as Nina turns to Ric for guidance

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 22, 2025, tease an episode filled with emotional turning points and risky decisions across Port Charles. Willow Tait finds herself making a request, even though she already has strong support in her custody battle, raising questions about who she turns to and why.

Meanwhile, Cody Bell struggles with his conscience as he considers confessing the truth about Kristina’s scheme to seduce Ava. The revelation could have serious consequences for everyone involved. Elsewhere, Nina Reeves secretly seeks Ric Lansing’s guidance after seeing Drew and Willow together, determined to protect her daughter.

At the same time, Elizabeth Baldwin offers Kristina encouragement. Carly Spencer voices her concerns to Jack Brennan, which may involve her daughter Josslyn’s dangerous situation overseas. With secrets, confessions, and motherly instincts at play, the drama promises to intensify heading into the weekend.

Willow makes a heartfelt request

Willow Tait continues her focus on regaining custody of her children. She already has the support of several hospital colleagues willing to testify for her in court, as well as Chase standing firmly by her side. However, Drew’s attempts to act as her “rescuer” without her approval have left ADA Justine Turner frustrated.

On Friday, Willow takes matters into her own hands and makes a significant request. Though she has been receiving help from many, her decision to ask for more assistance underscores the high stakes of the custody battle ahead.

Nina turns to Ric for help

Despite Willow’s repeated rejection, Nina Reeves remains determined to help her daughter behind the scenes. After seeing Drew comforting Willow at the hospital, Nina becomes more concerned about his influence. To address the situation, she consults with Ric Lansing, whom she hired to represent Willow’s case anonymously.

Nina admits to Ric that Drew and Willow's embrace could complicate matters further, insisting they have a bigger problem to manage. This meeting reveals Nina’s ongoing efforts to intervene in her daughter’s life, even if Willow is unaware of her involvement.

Cody struggles with confession

Cody Bell finds himself wrestling with his conscience regarding Kristina’s scheme to manipulate Ava. Kristina has been paying Cody to seduce Ava in hopes of driving a wedge between her and Ric. This could end the pair’s blackmail of Alexis.

However, Cody hesitates as guilt weighs heavily on him. He is no longer seeking shortcuts to success, and he also respects Ava and worries about the fallout for his potential relationship with Molly. On Friday, Cody considers confessing, leaving Kristina’s risky plan hanging in the balance.

Elizabeth encourages Kristina

While Kristina continues to push forward with her scheme against Ava and Ric, she receives some encouragement from Elizabeth Baldwin. Elizabeth offers her guidance and support, providing reassurance as Kristina juggles her complicated plan to protect Alexis.

The conversation highlights Kristina’s determination but also her vulnerability as she takes on responsibilities that could backfire.

Carly voices concern to Brennan

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Jack Brennan is approached by Carly Spencer. Their conversation can be about her daughter, Josslyn, who is abroad and off the radar, or perhaps be connected to Maxie's persistent health crisis. Carly openly expresses her fears, which prompts Brennan to answer, although he has a condition attached to his assistance.

His continued pretense regarding Josslyn's mission with the WSB adds another layer of doubt. Carly's protective nature and Brennan's secrecy create questions about what is to come for both of them.

