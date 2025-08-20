General Hospital spoilers: Ava uncovers shocking intel, Sonny gains leverage with Michael, and Lulu revisits the past

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, August 21, 2025, tease major turning points as Ava uncovers new information, Sonny gains leverage, and old wounds resurface. Curtis grows furious with Drew over Stella’s investigation, but Drew’s plan quickly unravels when Martin refuses to back him up in court.

This leaves Michael and Sonny with the upper hand, much to Drew’s frustration. Elsewhere, Ava stumbles upon intriguing information, but Nina urges her to keep it under wraps.

Meanwhile, Molly turns to Cody for advice, leading to a moment of personal reflection, while Tracy pushes Brook Lynn to step up during a crucial time. Finally, Lulu and Liesl confront their complicated history.

Curtis confronts Drew’s actions

Curtis continues to seethe over Stella’s investigation, knowing Drew is the one who set it in motion. While Stella herself is ready to surrender and admits that Drew has seemingly won, Curtis is not prepared to let things go.

He remains determined to seek payback for the trouble Drew has caused.

Meanwhile, Drew faces his own setback when Martin refuses to stand by him unless he halts the insurance probe.

This leaves Drew caught between pursuing revenge against Curtis and maintaining his case against Michael, placing him in a weakened position.

Michael and Sonny gain the upper hand

Drew’s strategy to have Michael arrested for assault crumbles when the evidence fails to hold up. Witness statements from the incident do not support his claims, and without Martin’s cooperation, Drew’s case cannot move forward.

This hands Michael and Sonny a significant advantage, ensuring Drew’s plan backfires. At the same time, ADA Justine Turner points out that the situation favors Sonny and Michael, appearing almost pleased with Drew’s struggles.

While Drew fumes over the outcome, Sonny strengthens his position, creating a shift in power that frustrates his rival further.

Ava’s discovery and Nina’s plea

Elsewhere, Ava makes an intriguing discovery that could change the course of her ongoing conflicts. However, before she can act on it, Nina steps in with a warning and begs Ava to keep the matter to herself.

Nina’s plea indicates the information is sensitive and potentially damaging if revealed.

Although Ava is known for her independence, this interaction puts her in a difficult position, balancing loyalty to her friend against her own interests.

Molly turns to Cody

Molly approaches Cody in a light-hearted inquiry, yet the discussion immediately turns more serious. Cody is still distraught over the health crisis of Maxie, and Molly comforts him as he talks.

Along the way, Molly considers her own emotions, bringing her to a key insight.

Tracy pushes Brook Lynn, and Lulu revisits the past

Tracy warns Brook Lynn that she needs to step up in a moment of crisis, cautioning her granddaughter that she will regret it if she lets the situation go.

The scene highlights the Quartermaine family's continued entanglement in Maxie's crisis and other emerging challenges.

Meanwhile, Lulu reconnects with Liesl, and their conversation forces them to confront their complicated history. While they have made progress in moving past their old animosity, unresolved issues still linger.

Their exchange highlights how past conflicts continue to shape present dynamics, even as both characters attempt to move forward amidst the current upheaval in Port Charles.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.