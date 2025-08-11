General Hospital spoilers: Anna urges Jason to act, Britt faces new threats, and Joss inches closer to the truth

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

In the Monday, August 11, 2025 episode of General Hospital, tensions rise as multiple storylines move into dangerous territory. Anna rethinks her earlier stance and warns Jason that finding Britt may now be urgent, hinting at troubling developments in Croatia.

At the Five Poppies resort, Josslyn and Vaughn begin their undercover mission, unknowingly drawing closer to Britt, who faces threats from Pascal. Back in Port Charles, Alexis strategizes to keep Scout from relocating with Drew, while Tracy voices her disappointment in Cody over his connection to Ava Jerome.

Meanwhile, Nina grows suspicious about Ava’s love life, Brennan hints at a confession to Carly, and Laura pushes Obrecht to prove she belongs in Rocco’s life. Each move in the upcoming episode could set off a chain of consequences across Port Charles and beyond.

General Hospital spoilers for August 11, 2025

Anna urges Jason to find Britt

Anna changes her approach regarding Britt’s situation, reversing her earlier stance and urging Jason to locate her immediately. Jason questions Anna’s sudden shift, pressing for details about her intel. Although she avoids revealing classified information about Josslyn’s WSB mission, Anna admits to learning that Dalmatia is the place to search.

This prompts Jason to consider heading to the Five Poppies resort, where Britt may be within reach. Anna’s insistence suggests that the circumstances surrounding Britt have taken a more serious turn.

Josslyn and Vaughn’s resort mission

In Croatia, Josslyn and Vaughn arrive at the Five Poppies resort under the guise of a honeymoon. Their assignment is to observe and report, unaware of just how close they are to Britt. Britt is quickly moved by Pascal back to the lab before Josslyn can see her.

Britt faces new threats

Britt continues to resist her captor, Pascal, whose patience is wearing thin. Her refusal to comply with his demands prompts Pascal to escalate his threats. Britt believes that keeping her unhappy could also displease Pascal’s superior, which might be her only leverage.

Custody battle concerns

Back in Port Charles, Alexis focuses on preventing Drew from relocating to Washington, D.C., with Scout. Alexis fears the move would isolate Scout from her family, including Sam, Rocco, and Danny. Molly acknowledges the complexity of the situation, understanding both sides but recognizing the emotional impact on Scout.

Alexis considers a legal strategy to stop the move and hopes Monica might influence Drew’s decision. However, if Drew remains steadfast, Alexis may escalate her actions. The issue threatens to spark a custody dispute.

Cody, Ava, and Nina’s interactions

In Port Charles, interpersonal tensions heat up as Tracy voices her disappointment in Cody, questioning his judgment over his involvement with Ava. Tracy warns Cody that he is better than the choices he is making, leaving him to decide whether to reveal his arrangement with Kristina or keep it hidden.

Meanwhile, Nina turns her attention to Ava’s love life, fishing for details and voicing concern about possible trouble ahead. Ava, however, remains confident she can handle Cody, despite the potential fallout if she discovers his real motives for pursuing her.

Brennan’s hint and Laura’s challenge to Obrecht

At the Metro Court, Jack hints to Carly that he has something important to confess, though he keeps the details vague and likely unrelated to his recruitment of Josslyn. Carly remains unaware of her daughter’s real location and assignment.

Elsewhere, Laura confronts Obrecht about her role in Rocco’s life, insisting she must prove she can put his needs first. Lulu supports Laura’s stance, while Obrecht argues they disagree on what is best.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.