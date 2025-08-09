General Hospital recap: What happened on August 8, 2025?

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Alexis seeks help to protect Scout, Dante and Lulu face off with Obrecht, and Britt's safety is threatened.

Meanwhile, Drew pushes Liz for updates on Willow despite her request for space. At the hospital, Portia reassures Stella about her marriage to Curtis, unaware that Drew is plotting an insurance fraud investigation. Curtis and Jordan share a candid moment in the park, observed by Isaiah.

At Laura’s office, Dante, Lulu, and Obrecht’s meeting over Rocco spirals into heated accusations. Meanwhile, Anna clashes with Carly and Brennan at the Metro Court, warning of danger to Joss.

Out at sea, Britt defies Pascal’s orders until Joss and Vaughn unexpectedly arrive. The episode closes with Anna urging Jason to find Britt, hinting at imminent peril.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 8, 2025

On the August 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Alexis arrives at the Quartermaine mansion to see Monica, but Jason informs her Monica is not taking visitors. Alexis insists it is important and explains that Drew is planning to move to D.C. and take Scout with him.

She argues it is unfair to Scout and to Sam’s memory, saying Drew only cares about what he wants. Alexis believes Monica’s opinion could influence Drew and asks Jason to speak with her.

At the hospital, Drew interrupts Liz in the staff lounge to ask about Willow. Liz says Willow needs space to heal and reminds him she is not alone.

Drew blames Curtis for damaging his relationship with Willow, but Liz says Curtis acted in her best interest. She urges Drew to respect Willow’s wishes.

Elsewhere, Isaiah finishes a long surgery and chats with Portia, who shares that things with Curtis are improving. After he leaves, Stella approaches Portia, concerned about her closeness with Isaiah.

Portia reassures her that their relationship is strictly professional and confirms that she and Curtis are committed to working on their marriage.

In the park, Curtis and Jordan encounter each other while jogging. They discuss maintaining their friendship now that Curtis is focusing on repairing his marriage.

Jordan updates him on her undercover work with Sidwell and her purchase of a luxury apartment to strengthen her cover. Isaiah later spots them talking.

At Laura’s office, Dante and Lulu arrive, assuming the meeting is about Rocco. Laura asks them to make peace with Obrecht for Rocco’s sake. Despite Lulu’s objections, she agrees to a supervised meeting. Obrecht joins them, asserting she cares only about Rocco’s welfare.

Tensions escalate when she claims her connection to Rocco through Britt, prompting Dante to threaten legal action if she doesn’t leave town.

At the Metro Court, Carly enjoys time with Brennan before Anna interrupts to question her about Sonny’s alleged abduction of Marco.

Carly refuses to cooperate and leaves. Anna warns Brennan that she will tell Carly the truth about his recruiting Joss if Joss is harmed.

On the ship The Five Poppies, Pascal tells Britt to return to the lab, but she refuses, citing poor air circulation. Later, when Pascal claims it is fixed, she still declines. He becomes aggressive, but before the situation escalates, Joss and Vaughn arrive.

The episode ends with Jason telling Alexis that Monica will try to speak with Drew, Drew calling for an insurance fraud investigation into Stella, and Anna arriving at the Quartermaines to urge Jason to find Britt quickly.

