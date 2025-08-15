General Hospital recap: What happened on August 14, 2025?

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital, tensions and personal conflicts unfold across Port Charles. Jordan settles into her new home, welcoming visits from Anna and, later, Curtis, while questions linger about her work with Sidwell.

Curtis surprises Portia at the hospital, though Isaiah’s pointed comments hint at possible complications. Stella tries to mediate between Trina and Kai, while Gio receives advice from Sonny and Michael amid his ongoing rift with Dante and Brook Lynn.

At the Metro Court, political maneuvering plays out between Laura, Sonny, Ezra, and Drew, with Measure C and mayoral ambitions in focus. Drew also clashes with Molly over Scout’s future, revealing his plans to relocate to Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Chase confides in Willow about his fears over adoption, and Dante and Brook Lynn debate how to repair their strained relationship with Gio.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 14, 2025

On the August 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jordan surveys her empty new home as Anna arrives as her first guest. Jordan shares that she has hired an expensive designer, prompting Anna to question if her work with Sidwell has shifted.

Jordan explains she has found nothing illegal and intends to enjoy the benefits, noting that living modestly would raise suspicion.

Anna warns her about becoming too comfortable with the lifestyle and questions whether she could turn on Sidwell if wrongdoing is uncovered.

At the hospital, Curtis surprises Portia with plans for a private tasting with a celebrity chef she admires, while Isaiah watches from a distance.

Later, Isaiah asks where Jordan fits into Portia’s life. She assures him Jordan is not a factor.

At the pool, Stella meets Trina and asks about Kai. Trina explains that Kai betrayed her family by informing Drew of something he knew, hurting them deeply.

Stella urges her to see that life and love are not always black and white. Trina admits Kai told her he loved her, but says it does not matter. Kai later arrives, and Trina leaves. Stella advises Kai that he must work hard to win Trina back.

Sonny brings Donna for a swim lesson and chats with Gio, who still feels betrayed by Brook Lynn. Sonny encourages him to consider reconnecting with his adoptive parents.

Michael later speaks to Gio about Donna’s birthday and suggests letting go of his anger.

At the Metro Court, Kai meets with Drew about Measure C, but Drew says it must wait as he plans to move to Washington, D.C., and wants Kai to keep him informed about Port Charles events.

Ezra tells Laura her library project lacks votes, then claims to be ahead of her in the mayoral race. Molly has lunch with Turner and hears about a gift basket at her office, suspecting Sonny. Sonny later denies involvement when Turner confronts him.

Dante visits Michael at the Quartermaines’ to discuss evidence for Michael and Willow’s visitation case. After Michael leaves, Dante and Brook Lynn talk about reconnecting with Gio. Brook Lynn doubts he will forgive her, but agrees to try Dante’s approach.

In the park, Chase finds Willow upset after an argument with Lucas. She explains he provoked her, and he privately agrees that Lucas deserved her reaction.

They discuss adoption, and Chase reveals Brook Lynn is hesitant, given the situation with Gio.

Back at Jordan’s place, Curtis arrives to help with an inspection. At the pool, Trina turns down Kai’s offer of iced tea before leaving. At the Metro Court, Ezra accuses Sonny of bribery, Anna warns him against it, and he vows to fire her if elected mayor.

Finally, Molly confronts Drew about Scout’s future. Drew says they are moving to D.C. and that Scout will no longer have contact with her grandmother or aunts.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.