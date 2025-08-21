General Hospital recap (August 21, 2025): Ric pressures Alexis, Molly admits her feelings, and Drew makes enemies

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the latest episode of General Hospital (August 21, 2025), Drew’s battles intensify while Ava, Nina, and Ric continue their web of schemes. At the Metro Court pool, Ava and Nina quietly strategize while Ric stirs up trouble under the guise of helping Willow.

Curtis and Alexis worry about Stella’s legal future, while Drew’s determination to come out on top leaves him clashing with Martin, Michael, and Turner.

Meanwhile, Molly has a startling realization about her feelings for Cody after Kristina shares news about Maxie’s condition.

At the Quartermaine stables, Tracy offers both Brook Lynn and Cody much-needed perspective, prompting Cody to vow an end to his lies.

Elsewhere, Lulu makes peace with Obrecht and finds common ground with Brook Lynn as they rally around Maxie.

By day’s end, Drew presses his case with Willow, Nina keeps a watch from the sidelines, and Sonny questions Justine’s loyalties.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 21, 2025

At the Metro Court pool, Nina and Ava meet for lunch. When Ric passes by with Liz, Ava loses her appetite and vents about Ric. Nina admits she dislikes Ric as well, but reveals she secretly hired him to help Willow and that he is claiming he took her case pro bono.

Liz thanks Ric for his generosity, though he insists his ego is involved after losing Willow’s case. Once Liz leaves, Ava warns Nina that Ric has not changed, but Nina tells her to keep the secret. Ava agrees but plots to find another way to sabotage Ric and Liz.

At Aurora, Curtis rails against Drew, accusing him of abusing his power. Stella reluctantly accepts the consequences of her actions, but Alexis warns that she could go to prison. Curtis vows to protect her while Alexis promises a strong defense.

At the PCPD, Martin refuses to sign Drew’s statement. In private, Martin confronts Drew about betraying him and Stella. Drew fires Martin, who storms out and tells Turner he will not sign because his memory is fuzzy.

Turner closes the case, angering Drew, who accuses her of being on Sonny’s payroll and vows to fight for Willow.

At Bobbie’s, Molly works on her novel and imagines a fantasy scene with Cody. She is interrupted when Cody arrives to pick up food. She asks him a question, but he brushes her off and leaves.

Kristina later finds Molly upset, explains Cody’s concern for Maxie, and suggests going easy on him. Molly realizes she misjudged Cody and admits she wants to support him.

Back at the pool, Ava presses Ric about a shell corporation, and Kristina arrives, prompting Ava to storm off. Ric then calls Alexis, asking her to meet him. When she arrives, he proposes one last payment to cut ties.

At the Quartermaine stables, Brook Lynn tells Tracy she feels guilty about not staying with Maxie. Tracy reminds her not to let tension with Lulu keep her away.

At Maxie’s, Lulu opens up to Obrecht about past pain, and they agree to a truce. Brook Lynn arrives, and she and Lulu also call a truce, agreeing to support Maxie together.

At the hospital, Felicia stays with Maxie, while Cody visits briefly before leaving. Drew finds Willow, insisting he only wants to help her regain her children. Nina later peers in as Drew embraces Willow.

Elsewhere, Tracy advises Cody not to dwell on regret, and he vows to stop lying. At the pool, Alexis mocks Ric’s request before agreeing to hear him out.

At Bobbie’s, Molly blurts out to Michael that she thinks she has feelings for Cody.

At the stables, Ava finds Cody shirtless, and he admits he is not the good man she thinks he is. Meanwhile, Sonny warns Justine that Drew has made her an enemy, but she insists she has nothing to hide.

Finally, Curtis declares that Drew must be stopped, while Nina secretly watches Drew promise Willow he will get her children back.

