General Hospital recap (August 20, 2025): Maxie’s crisis deepens as Drew faces pushback

On Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital (August 20, 2025), Maxie’s family stays vigil while Drew’s schemes ripple across Port Charles. While Maxie continues to lie unconscious following her heart attack, Lucas and Liz work tirelessly to uncover the cause. Spinelli clings to hope and makes a heartfelt vow.

Meanwhile, Lulu receives surprising support from Obrecht as they break difficult news to Maxie’s children, and Emma finds comfort in Gio as she struggles with her own fears.

Elsewhere, Curtis seeks Alexis’ help to protect Stella and discovers that Drew may be behind her troubles.

Drew also doubles down on his vendetta against Michael, but Sonny, Diane, and Chase push back when his accusations fail to hold up.

By the day’s end, new revelations ensure that every corner of Port Charles is bracing for what is next.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 20, 2025

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, General Hospital begins with Curtis calling Alexis to his office to help with Stella’s audit troubles. Stella quickly realizes Curtis brought in Alexis on her behalf and feels he is overcomplicating a routine matter.

Curtis insists on legal representation, and Stella reluctantly agrees. She admits to altering dates on insurance paperwork to protect patients from financial ruin, which Alexis warns qualifies as insurance fraud.

Curtis grows alarmed when Martin’s name comes up, realizing Drew may be connected to Stella’s predicament.

At the hospital, Liz and Lucas tend to Maxie as she remains unconscious. They assure Lulu and Spinelli that her heart shows no signs of rejection and her bloodwork looks strong, but her failure to wake is troubling. Spinelli vows to propose the moment Maxie opens her eyes.

In another lounge, Felicia leans on Anna for comfort as fears mount that Maxie’s miracle may have run out, while Lucas reflects on past losses with Liz.

Mac shares heartfelt memories with Cody, who admits Maxie inspired him to want to be part of the family.

Meanwhile, Lulu returns to Maxie’s home, where Emma has been helping with the children. Lulu is surprised when Obrecht arrives, claiming she only came to check on James.

Lulu allows her in, and Obrecht helps explain Maxie’s situation to Georgie and James. James resists at first, but Obrecht reassures him that Maxie is strong and that doctors will uncover what is wrong.

At the pool, Drew congratulates Gio for distancing himself from the Quartermaines, but Gio lashes out, accusing Drew of disrespecting his family. Martin arrives, and Drew boasts about filing a complaint against Michael for assault.

Martin pushes back, arguing the evidence is weak, while Drew pressures him to take his case. Their conversation alarms Curtis, who becomes more convinced Drew is stirring trouble for Stella.

Later, Emma confides in Gio about Maxie and her fears for the family. Gio comforts her, recalling his own experience of having a sick parent, and offers her support.

At the police station, Michael, Sonny, and Diane meet with Turner about Drew’s allegations. Sonny insists on speaking with Justine first, who acknowledges that Drew is exaggerating but notes that Michael did throw a punch in public.

Back in the squad room, Chase reports that none of the witnesses recall Michael hitting Drew, undermining Drew’s case.

Drew accuses Chase of bias, but Turner shuts him down, refusing to let him smear the department. Drew angrily signs his statement, while Martin hesitates.

The episode ends with Lulu thanking Obrecht for helping the children, though Obrecht privately admits the longer Maxie remains unconscious, the more dangerous her condition becomes.

At the hospital, Lucas identifies a mysterious enzyme in Maxie’s blood, prompting Anna to ask if she may have been poisoned.

