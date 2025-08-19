General Hospital recap (August 19, 2025): Drama erupts as Maxie faints and Drew presses charges

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, General Hospital brought tense confrontations, medical crises, and international intrigue. At Home & Heart, Maxie suddenly collapses after using a face cream, sparking a frantic rush to the hospital where doctors fight to save her.

At the Metro Court, Carly and Nina’s feud explodes, with harsh accusations flying until Carly shoves Nina into the pool. Meanwhile, Sonny and Diane meet with Michael as he faces legal fallout, with Drew pressing charges to bolster Willow’s case.

At the PCPD, Justine Turner urges Anna to investigate Drew, even as he insists he is the victim of Michael’s assault. Overseas, Joss and Vaughn deepen their intimacy while Jason confronts Britt, only to be met with anger and resistance. By the end of the episode, Maxie is stabilized, but suspicion grows about the missing cream and what caused her collapse.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 19, 2025

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital begins on the set of Home & Heart, where Maxie faints almost immediately after applying a night cream to her face. Lucy calls for an ambulance as Brook Lynn phones Spinelli to rush to the hospital. Paramedics reveal that Maxie is having a heart attack, and Lucy explains that she had a heart transplant years ago. As Maxie is taken out, the camera lingers on the forgotten jar of cream.

At the Metro Court, Carly updates Lulu that Obrecht has agreed to leave the hotel. Carly believes she is doing what is best for Rocco. Nina soon arrives, and Carly confronts her for keeping secrets from Willow and Michael.

Their argument escalates, with Carly blaming Nina for Willow’s pain and Nina firing back that Carly never cared. Brook Lynn calls Lulu with news of Maxie, and Gio arrives for his paycheck, unsure whether to intervene. The fight worsens until Nina charges Carly, who shoves her into the pool.

At Sonny’s, Diane meets with Sonny and Michael to discuss Drew. Michael admits Drew manipulated him into attacking him. Diane worries that Michael’s attempt to take Wiley from Tracy could be used against him. Michael insists he believes Willow targeted Daisy, but he lacks proof. Diane pushes for witnesses, but Michael’s list—Tracy, Stella, and Martin—does not reassure her. She warns they need someone objective.

At the hospital, Drew demands treatment for his black eye. Liz tells him it is not an emergency, but Drew insists on documentation for his legal case. Felicia completes the paperwork, and Drew leaves. Lucas arrives and laughs with Liz and Felicia over Drew’s dramatics.

Suddenly, Maxie is rushed in, and Liz and Lucas fight to save her life. Lucy, Felicia, and a panicked Spinelli gather, while Lulu arrives and arranges for Emma to watch the children. Brook Lynn and Flora join, and Brook Lynn admits that Maxie is the best friend she has ever had. Liz and Lucas eventually stabilize Maxie, though she remains unconscious.

At the PCPD, Anna leaves a message about the Croatia mission before meeting Justine Turner, who pushes her to investigate Drew. Drew then arrives, claiming Michael assaulted him. Anna questions his version of events, but Turner insists the crime must be taken seriously.

In Croatia, Joss and Vaughn share an intimate moment before discussing their next move, deciding Britt is their best lead. Jason confronts Britt, who refuses to return to Port Charles and lashes out over their past.

The episode ends with Maxie stable, Nina furious at Carly, Michael’s legal battle intensifying, and Britt making a mysterious call to stop a growing threat.

