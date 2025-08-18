General Hospital recap (August 18, 2025): Joss struggles after the shooting as Maxie collapses on air

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

August 18, 2025’s episode of General Hospital featured a whirlwind of tension, with Stella facing federal investigators, Drew clashing with Sonny, and Joss reeling from her violent encounter. Curtis and Portia recommit to their marriage, only to be drawn into Stella’s legal troubles when fraud investigators arrive at the hospital.

At Home & Heart, Brook Lynn struggles with her fractured relationship with Lois, while Maxie questions her future at Deception before a shocking collapse on live television.

Over at Wyndemere, Drew makes bold threats against Sonny, unaware that Turner overhears the exchange. Meanwhile, Jenz and Marco begin doubting their alliance with him.

Across the globe, Joss wrestles with the emotional toll of pulling the trigger during a mission, as she and Vaughn work to hide the evidence.

All this time, Britt and Jason reconnect behind closed doors, setting the stage for even greater complications ahead.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 18, 2025

The episode opens with Curtis and Portia at home, enjoying a moment of closeness as they recommit to making their marriage work.

Their peace is interrupted when Portia receives a call from Jordan, who informs her that Stella is being questioned by two men from the New York State Office of Fraud.

At the hospital, Stella insists on answering their questions despite Jordan, Felicia, and Isaiah trying to support her.

Portia and Curtis quickly head over, where Portia confronts the investigators and demands answers, while Curtis grows suspicious of their authority.

Meanwhile, at Home & Heart, Brook Lynn confides in Flora about her fractured relationship with Lois. She feels Lois should have been honest from the start about her search for her child, which might have spared Gio pain.

Flora encourages her to consider whether there is enough love to rebuild their bond.

Elsewhere, Maxie seeks advice from Martin about legal risks tied to Deception. She worries about going against her partners, while Martin warns her that such a choice could strain both her personal and professional ties.

At Wyndemere, Lucy and Jenz share a private dinner that ends with a kiss on the parapet before Lucy rushes off for a broadcast. Marco notices the interaction and questions his father about Lucy’s place in his life.

Later, Drew arrives, boasting to Jenz and Marco about threatening Sonny. However, Sidwell voices doubts, pointing out that sending Michael to prison may only provoke retaliation.

At Sonny’s, Drew confronts him directly, demanding that Sonny help Michael avoid prison by granting Willow visitation and selling his piers to Jenz.

Sonny refuses, enraged that Drew used his grandson to manipulate his son. Turner, listening nearby, hears everything and later confronts Sonny about Drew’s behavior.

Back at Home & Heart, Maxie pushes Martin to arrange a meeting with the DA, but insists her colleagues must not know. When Lucy and Brook Lynn arrive, Maxie brushes off their questions, though she remains uneasy.

On air, Flora introduces Lucy and Maxie as they promote their new Youth Truth product line. Maxie demonstrates a night mask, but suddenly grows dizzy and collapses mid-broadcast.

Across the globe, Britt distracts Pascal while slipping away, soon encountering Jason in private. Elsewhere, Joss continues to relive the trauma of shooting an assassin during her mission with Vaughn.

After disposing of the body, she breaks down in the shower, where Vaughn comforts her.

The episode closes with Stella and Martin emerging from questioning, both unsettled by the scrutiny, while Portia and Curtis remain concerned.

At Wyndemere, Marco warns that Drew may be more of a liability than an asset.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.