General Hospital recap (August 15, 2025): Curtis and Portia reconnect as Joss saves Vaughn from an assassin

On the Friday, August 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital, romance, tension, and danger play out across Port Charles. Curtis and Portia share a romantic dinner that marks a new beginning for their relationship, while Jordan moves into her new place and nearly shares a close moment with Curtis.

At the Metro Court, Stella and Tracy cross paths with Drew, leading to an explosive confrontation that pulls Michael and Wiley into the drama and ends with Michael punching Drew. Tracy severs her alliance with Drew and vows to destroy him, while Stella later faces federal agents at the hospital.

Sonny hosts Acting DA Turner for dinner, but Drew interrupts with a bold threat. At The Five Poppies resort, Jason arrives undercover, Britt tests boundaries, and Vaughn faces an assassination attempt. Joss refuses to stand down, ultimately grabbing a gun and saving Vaughn in the episode’s conclusion.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 15, 2025

The August 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital opens with Portia and Trina shopping for a dress ahead of Portia’s big date with Curtis. Trina is happy to see her parents reconnecting after recent difficulties, while Portia hopes the evening will mark a true fresh start since there are no more secrets between her and Curtis.

At Jordan’s potential new place, Curtis admires the home and its kitchen as she awaits word from her realtor. When her offer is accepted, they celebrate with champagne, though Curtis leaves when things become too close for comfort.

Later, Curtis and Portia enjoy a romantic dinner and tasting menu, leading to a heartfelt conversation about second chances. Their night ends at home in bed together, solidifying their renewed bond.

Meanwhile, Sonny returns home with Donna, who asks for pizza. Turner arrives and joins them for dinner, later apologizing to Sonny for her past treatment of him. She explains that she wants to prosecute cases fairly, not by vilifying defendants. Sonny listens, but warns her she may no longer receive anonymous gifts, as others may not want to place her in difficult positions.

At the Metro Court, Tracy and Stella encounter Drew and Martin. Tracy refuses to leave, while Stella voices her frustration at Drew. Michael and Wiley arrive, and Drew later approaches Wiley to hint that his mother misses him, angering Michael.

The confrontation escalates until Michael punches Drew. Tracy then cuts off her partnership with Drew, promising to ruin him. Michael later admits to Tracy that he gave Drew what he wanted by striking him.

At the hospital, Isaiah seeks Felicia’s advice about whether to share what he witnessed between Curtis and Jordan, but she urges him to stay out of it. Despite this, Isaiah contacts Jordan. Stella later vents to Felicia about Drew’s behavior, only to be approached by agents from the New York State Department’s Financial Services and Fraud Division seeking to question her.

Elsewhere, Joss and Vaughn clash when Vaughn orders her off their mission, insisting she return home. After Joss storms out, Vaughn is attacked by a disguised assassin in his hotel room. Joss returns in time to find Vaughn being strangled, grabs the dropped gun, and shoots the attacker.

Britt continues to push boundaries at the resort, attempting to locate Christopher Nash’s room before Pascal intervenes and reminds her of her duties. Jason arrives undercover as John Moore, checks in with Pascal, and eventually locks eyes with Britt, marking their reunion.

The episode ends with Drew arriving at Sonny’s door, threatening to expose Michael for assault unless Sonny agrees to his demands, while Joss saves Vaughn from certain death.

