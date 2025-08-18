Gen V Season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scene from Gen V season 2 (Image via YouTube/@Prime Video)

Gen V Season 2 is the upcoming installment of the American satirical superhero television series created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke for Amazon Prime Video. A spin-off to The Boys series, the narrative is loosely based on The Boys’ comic book arc We Gotta Go Now by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The season will receive a three-episode premiere in the United States on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Subsequent episodes debut weekly through October 22, 2025, on the streaming platform.

In Gen V Season 2, key returning cast members include Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, a blood-manipulating freshman, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, who can shrink or grow, and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, a powerful telepathic junior. London Thor and Derek Luh share the role of Jordan Li, a gender-shifting super with varied abilities. Asa Germann stars as Sam Riordan, a super-strong student, and Sean Patrick Thomas plays Polarity, Andre’s father with magnetic powers. New to Season 2 is Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher, the new head of the militarized Godolkin University.

The second season of the show will comprise eight episodes, each with an approximate runtime of an hour. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Gen V has been certified 97% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 76%.

Release schedule of Gen V Season 2

Gen V Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video in the U.S. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, launching with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, concluding with the season finale on October 22, 2025.

Episode No. Release Date 1 September 17, 2025 2 September 17, 2025 3 September 17, 2025 4 September 24, 2025 5 October 1, 2025 6 October 8, 2025 7 October 15, 2025 8 October 22, 2025

What to expect from Gen V Season 2

Gen V Season 2 picks up directly after the explosive events of Season 1 and the aftermath of The Boys Season 4, weaving the two stories close together. Marie, Jordan, Emma, and Andre have been seen imprisoned in a harsh rehabilitation center after the Godolkin University massacre, which was planned by Cate and Sam, who unleashed supes that were experimented on in "The Woods."

In the second season, they return to Godolkin University, which is now strictly under martial law following President Calhoun's oath of allegiance to Homelander. The story examines changing relationships, such as Marie and Jordan's growing romance, and Emma's battle with her love for Sam as he adopts a villainous persona. Events at Godolkin are significantly influenced by the events of The Boys Season 4, as Butcher and his group are rushing to turn the virus into a weapon against superhumans, while humans are made to wear identification badges.

Now rewarded for their loyalty to Homelander, Cate and Sam join his White House-approved army, paving the way for Frenchie and Kimiko's capture to fit into the plot of Gen V. However, there is internal strife within Homelander's soldiers as a result of Sam's waning morality and Cate's brutal desire. The fight between supes, humans, and those in between is expected to get more intense in Gen V Season 2 due to increased stakes, treachery, and mounting opposition.

