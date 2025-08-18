"From the contestants perspective" - Fit for TV: The Reality of 'The Biggest Loser' Director Skye Borgman shares her approach to the docuseries

Fit for TV: The Reality of 'The Biggest Loser' (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's three-part documentary series, Fit for TV: The Reality of 'The Biggest Loser', looks back at the well-known NBC weight-loss competition that aired for over ten years. Director Skye Borgman explained her approach to telling the story by focusing on the people who lived it. Speaking to Gold Derby during the show's premiere on August 15, 2025, she explained,

“The only way to tell this story was from the contestants’ perspective — they had the most authentic, most real, and most diverse experiences."

The director mentioned that through that lens, the series examines defining moments, controversies, and lasting effects tied to the show.

Contestants’ defining moments revisited

Several pivotal events in The Biggest Loser's history are reexamined through the new docuseries. Season 8 contestant Tracey Yukich collapsed during a challenge and was portrayed on-screen as a manipulative player. Borgman explained that Tracey aimed for the audience to recognize her as "struggling" just like the other participants on the show, emphasizing that her choices were made for specific reasons.

Another moment revisited is Joelle Gwynn’s on-camera argument with trainer Bob Harper, which became one of the show’s most replayed clips. Borgman detailed how the production captured her reaction years later, explaining that they used a teleprompter to display her old scenes on the camera.

When Joelle witnessed the argument with Bob, it triggered a rush of memories, and she is known for her straightforwardness; she expresses her true feelings without embellishment, a quality that Borgman pointed out as her most genuine "reaction."

The series also addresses Rachel Fredrickson’s Season 15 finale win, which drew widespread attention due to her dramatic weight loss. Borgman explained that Rachel followed all the guidance from the show, losing weight at a “spectacular rate,” but was still criticized afterward.

Trainers and behind-the-scenes tension

The documentary also explores the role of trainers and the conflicts between them. Borgman described Bob Harper as “unapologetic” and “completely truthful” in his interviews for the series. She also noted the strain between Harper and Jillian Michaels, particularly after Harper’s heart attack.

“We don’t really have an understanding of what the fallout was. That’s a question for Bob and Jillian. But the heart attack was a very big eye-opening moment for him, and the fallout was hard,” she said.

Harper himself addressed that Michaels never reached out following his health crisis, a revelation included in the series. Borgman described Michaels as a “dynamic personality,” noting that her presence remained magnetic whether viewed positively or negatively.

Producers reflect on the legacy

The Fit for TV: The Reality of 'The Biggest Loser' series includes reflections from original producers JD Roth and David Broome, who created The Biggest Loser. Executive producer Michael Gasparro emphasized why their participation mattered, explaining that putting your life into a project makes it difficult to "sit back 20 years later and critique it," and that they were grateful the producers participated.

Borgman observed that Roth acknowledged certain moments could have been approached differently, while Broome maintained his defense of the show. She clarified that he "stands" by the show as a program that has significantly assisted many individuals and transformed lives.

Gasparro outlined the purpose of the documentary as more than retelling competition outcomes.

“We didn’t want to make something salacious. We wanted to go deeper and understand why these contestants were in such a vulnerable place that they’d put themselves in front of a massive audience,” he said.

