Foundation Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date and Where to Watch

Foundation season 3 episode 8 will soon be out on Apple TV+. Know all about its release date and timings.
posted by Alifiya
Sunday 8/24/2025 at 3:56AM EDT

  • Following the events of Season 2, Foundation Season 3 has now been fast-forwarded 152 years into the future. The Foundation has now become powerful, but the Empire of Cleons is collapsing. Showrunner David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman created the show for Apple TV+, and it is based on the Foundation series written by Issac Asimov. 

    Episode 8, titled ‘’Skin in the Games,’’ will premiere on August 29, 2025, only on Apple TV+. The upcoming episode will pick up from where it left off in episode 7 of Foundation season 3, ‘’Foundation’s End.’’  Episode 7 started with a flashback to the planet Rossem, where we learned about the Foundation’s harsh one-child policy and the assessors invaded to check up on the households for the same. 

    Among a family, Mule is the older child, and his father tries to drown him because of the one-child rule, but the child’s powers awaken.

    He controls his parents, then kills them both by drowning. In the present, the Mule declares himself as the First Citizen and commands everyone at the Foundation base to kneel and surrender to his rule, all through his manipulative powers.

    Indbur quickly surrenders and tries to offer Pritcher to him. Pritcher tricks the guards by pretending to be injured, escapes again, but when he tries to kill The Mule, his gun jams.

    Later, The Mule orders Indbur to drown himself, reliving his trauma from childhood. 

    It ended when the Mule finally met Hari Sheldown to talk, and now, the Mule’s attempt to find Pritcher will be continued from episode 8 of Foundation season 3. 

    Where to watch Foundation season 3 episode 8?

    Titled, ‘’Skin in the Games,’’ Foundation season 3 episode 8 will air on AppleTV+ on August 29, 2025, at 12 am ET.

    The first episode debuted on July 11, 2025, and will now continue with the weekly releases of the episodes. 

    How many episodes are there in Foundation season 3?

    The series has a 10-episode run and will roll out weekly on every Friday until September 12. The previous 7 episodes are streaming on Apple TV+, and the remaining three episodes are yet to be released.

    Here’s a complete guide to the episodes of Foundation season 3

    Episode number Episode name  Release date
    Foundation season 3 episode 1 A Song for the End of Everything Friday 11th July 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 2 Shadows in the Math

    Friday 18th July 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 3 When a Book Finds You

    Friday 25th July 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 4 The Stress of Her Regard

    Friday 1st August 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 5 Where Tyrants Spend Eternity

    Friday 8th August 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 6 The Shape of Time

    Friday 15th August 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 7 Foundation's End

    Friday 22nd August 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 8 Skin in the Game

    Friday 29th August 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 9 The Paths That Choose Us

    Friday 5th September 2025
    Foundation season 3 episode 10 TBA (Finale)

    Friday 12th September 2025

    Foundation season 3 episode 8 release time across major time zones

    Regions

    Release date

    Release Time

    Pacific Time

    August 29

    12:00 am PT

    Mountain Time

    August 29

    01:00amMT

    Central Time

    August 29

    02:00 pm CT

    British Summer Time

    August 29

    8:00am BST

    India Standard Time

    August 29

    12:30pm IST

    Japan Standard Time

    August 29

    4:00pm JST

    Australian Eastern Standard Time

    August 29

    5:00pm AEST

    Plot of Foundation season 3

    The synopsis of Foundation season 3 reads: 

    "Set 152 years after the events of season 2, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings, while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as The Mule, whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who'll win, who'll lose, who'll live, and who'll die as Hari, Gaal, the Cleons, and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess."

