Foundation Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date and Where to Watch

Following the events of Season 2, Foundation Season 3 has now been fast-forwarded 152 years into the future. The Foundation has now become powerful, but the Empire of Cleons is collapsing. Showrunner David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman created the show for Apple TV+, and it is based on the Foundation series written by Issac Asimov.

Episode 8, titled ‘’Skin in the Games,’’ will premiere on August 29, 2025, only on Apple TV+. The upcoming episode will pick up from where it left off in episode 7 of Foundation season 3, ‘’Foundation’s End.’’ Episode 7 started with a flashback to the planet Rossem, where we learned about the Foundation’s harsh one-child policy and the assessors invaded to check up on the households for the same.

Among a family, Mule is the older child, and his father tries to drown him because of the one-child rule, but the child’s powers awaken.

He controls his parents, then kills them both by drowning. In the present, the Mule declares himself as the First Citizen and commands everyone at the Foundation base to kneel and surrender to his rule, all through his manipulative powers.

Indbur quickly surrenders and tries to offer Pritcher to him. Pritcher tricks the guards by pretending to be injured, escapes again, but when he tries to kill The Mule, his gun jams.

Later, The Mule orders Indbur to drown himself, reliving his trauma from childhood.

It ended when the Mule finally met Hari Sheldown to talk, and now, the Mule’s attempt to find Pritcher will be continued from episode 8 of Foundation season 3.

Where to watch Foundation season 3 episode 8?

Titled, ‘’Skin in the Games,’’ Foundation season 3 episode 8 will air on AppleTV+ on August 29, 2025, at 12 am ET.

The first episode debuted on July 11, 2025, and will now continue with the weekly releases of the episodes.

How many episodes are there in Foundation season 3?

The series has a 10-episode run and will roll out weekly on every Friday until September 12. The previous 7 episodes are streaming on Apple TV+, and the remaining three episodes are yet to be released.

Here’s a complete guide to the episodes of Foundation season 3

Episode number Episode name Release date Foundation season 3 episode 1 A Song for the End of Everything Friday 11th July 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 2 Shadows in the Math Friday 18th July 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 3 When a Book Finds You Friday 25th July 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 4 The Stress of Her Regard Friday 1st August 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 5 Where Tyrants Spend Eternity Friday 8th August 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 6 The Shape of Time Friday 15th August 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 7 Foundation's End Friday 22nd August 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 8 Skin in the Game Friday 29th August 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 9 The Paths That Choose Us Friday 5th September 2025 Foundation season 3 episode 10 TBA (Finale) Friday 12th September 2025

Foundation season 3 episode 8 release time across major time zones

Regions Release date Release Time Pacific Time August 29 12:00 am PT Mountain Time August 29 01:00amMT Central Time August 29 02:00 pm CT British Summer Time August 29 8:00am BST India Standard Time August 29 12:30pm IST Japan Standard Time August 29 4:00pm JST Australian Eastern Standard Time August 29 5:00pm AEST

Plot of Foundation season 3

The synopsis of Foundation season 3 reads: