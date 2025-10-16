Fire Country season 3 recap: Everything to know before season 4 arrives

Fire Country season 4 is set to premiere on October 17, 2025, on CBS. Fire Country season 3 has left the Leone family in danger as the Buena Vista care center fire leaves their fate on a cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Finn, Gabriela’s stalker, has been dead, as Audrey shot him to save her at the Leone house. Initially, Manny thought that Gabby had killed him, but later it was revealed that Audery had attacked in self-defense.

With that, everyone at Station 42 is in a tight spot and is on a mission to rescue citizens at the Zebel Ridge fire. Edgewater is in grave danger, and the firefighters have been trying their best to save everyone out there.

Here’s a recap of Fire Country season 3

In Fire Country season 3, we saw multiple emergencies happening at once, with the fire at Three Rocks spreading across, and a devastating scenario was created at Zebel Ridge. Among them, the one that was severely affected by the fire was the Buena Vista care center, where Walter Leone is admitted for his dementia care.

Despite Bode’s knee injury, he decided to wear his fire jacket and head to the care center to save his grandfather. However, his heroic action has later left them all in trouble when the roof of the building collapsed, leaving questions in the viewer's mind: Would any of the Leones die?

Bode went into the building, managed to rescue Walter at first, and stepped out of the Buena Vista care center before the incredible wildfire could reach it. However, Walter’s friend Otto was still somewhere in the facility care center, and Walter remembered the one advice that he gave to Bode during his Fire Cal training: People hide in closets.

They found Otto in a closet, but before they could escape the fiery building, their exit was being blocked. Vince and Sharon suit up to help them, but the entire Leone family gets trapped inside when the roof collapses. Fire Country season 3 ended there, and now in the upcoming Fire Country season 4, it will pick up its plot from here on, answering fans’ doubts about Leone’s fate.

Meanwhile, The Three Rocks struggles to save itself as all the firefighters and equipment were used at the facility care center and the Zebel Ridge. However, Eve’s powerful words amidst the dangerous situations lift up the crew’s confidence. They tried many ways to save it. First, Francine somehow arranges fire extinguishers, and Cole sets up a bucket brigade from the well.

However, it was not sufficient to face the massive fire breakout destroying their camp. Despite being in a deadly situation, Eve commands to save themself rather than to save the camp as Three Rock has always been about their friendship and teamwork, not the buildings.

On the other hand, Fire Country season 3 has also left Gabriela and Audrey in a threatening situation as Finn has been shot. Manny even tried saving Finn’s life by removing the bullet to save Gabriela, as she was the one who was holding a gun.

With no possibility of an ambulance reaching the Leones' house, as the town is dealing with multiple emergencies, they took him in their car. Jake informs Manny to take Finn to the Buena Vista, where the paramedic team can cure him.

Already having a criminal record, this shooting can lead Audrey to a lifetime of imprisonment, making Bode possibly lose his girlfriend now. However, her fate is hanging too and will be revealed in Fire Country season 4 as to what legal battles they need to face to come out of the situation.