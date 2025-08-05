Fans question if the baby in Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish’s post belongs to them

American comedian Tiffany Haddish posted a couple of pictures with Jason Lee and an unidentified kid with them on her Instagram, and now fans are shocked. They want to know whether the kid belongs to the couple or not, or if they are hanging out with someone else's baby.

Tiffany works as a comedian and is 45 right now. As for Jason Lee, who is 47, he is her friend. The first picture in the post includes a stroller on which Jason has one hand, and his other hand holds Tiffany. At the same time, she is holding a baby, and nobody knows who it belongs to. The post is captioned, "Cats out the bag ❤." However, this does not clear anything up, and fans are still not sure what this means. In the second picture, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee are staring at the baby, while the baby looks at the camera.

Adding to the confusion that fans already had about this baby, which appeared in her life out of the blue, the next day, Tiffany attended the Six Flags trip. Sharing the moments from the same, she wrote on her Instagram story,

"Spent the day at Six Flags with the fam. What’d I miss?"

Everyone wants to know who the fam is and where they have come from.

Did Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee have a baby?

No, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee did not have a baby. The kid seen in the picture is the grandson of Jason Lee's cousin, Natasha Brown. His name is Major.

As for Tiffany, as fans know, she has been going through pregnancy struggles for quite some time. These root from her diagnosis of endometriosis which can cause miscarriage. The comedian has revealed previously, she has gone through eight of them, adding they were "devastating." It is an emotional journey for her, along with a physically painful one. Some days, she would self-admittedly faint from the pain.

Coming to her dating life, Tiffany had revealed that she is dating a variety of people. It is not known right now if she is linked to anybody.

However, some of Tiffany's friends, who already knew the truth behind the baby, joked about it in the comments section, further confusing the fans. Rolexis Schinsing, who is a makeup artist, said that she can finally tell everyone about her godchild now.

Fans can follow Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee on Instagram to see their updates.