Erin-Michelle Luttrell joins Holiday Baking Championship with mission to spotlight food insecurity crisis

Erin-Michelle Luttrell (Image via Instagram/@eclairs_de_la_lune)

Chef Erin- Michelle Luttrell is bringing her talent to television, and she can’t help but get excited. The Kansas native will make her television debut with Food Network’s annual festive championship, Holiday Baking Championship.

On the show, she will be able to show her unique baking skills that make her bakery, Éclairs De La Lune Bakery, a crowd favourite.

She is inviting the general public to her workplace to watch the first show.

Her workplace is none other than the Serve and Lift Market food pantry in South Kansas City, which is operated by Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph. But her moment of celebration came at a time when people are experiencing a great food crisis, which weighs heavily on Erin.

Erin-Mitchell Luttrell wants to highlight the issue of food insecurity on the Holiday Baking Championship







She talked about the issue of food crisis and she vows not to take it lightly as reported by The Kansas City Star on November 1, 2025:



“When I went home yesterday, I just broke down to my husband because I can’t take this lightly. I can’t take this for granted that I’m standing on a stage while two of my worlds collide.”



Erin also remarked that, as a leader working to help people feed their families amid the food insecurity crisis, it is essential to remember why this is important. She explains:



“As a leader in South Kansas City working to help other people feed their families through self-choice and bringing dignity to that process. I’m competing on the Food Network in the midst of a real food insecurity crisis, and it just reminds me why all this work matters so deeply. Food connect us all.”



The Catholic Charities calls Erin a chef with “ heart of a healer, a culinary entrepreneur turned mission-driven market manager and a woman who knows that food is never just food, it’s language, dignity and love.”

She also shared that when she joined the place in April, there were just 18 to 30 families that came for the assistance, but now she sees more than 100 families a day.

Erin feels that the current climate in media and politics is very “electric,” not in a good way.

She remarks that it's one thing to worry about where your next meal is coming from, but it is a huge responsibility as a human not to know and understand where food for hundreds of families is going to come from.

She is determined to talk about the issue on the platform she has been given and make the most of it.

Luttrell said:



“It’s interesting that I am a pastry chef and have this stage to talk about the food insecurity. It’s hard to promote the show, hard to promote myself as a part of this beautiful, extremely talented, well-produced piece of entertainment at a time when it’s so serious in my job.”



She also talked about participating in the Holiday Baking Championship and admitted that it feels like being in a Hallmark movie where she is doing what she loves doing the most.

Erin shared that, being the oldest member, she gave a lot of advice to younger cast members who also often came to her for the same.

The Holiday Baking Championship brings together professional bakers and home bakers in a series of holiday-themed challenges. The winner will receive $25,000.

This season, the bakers will compete in teams of two called Nice and Naughty.

Erin is participating in Team Nice, where her dress code would be green.

Holiday Baking Championship will premiere at 7 p.m. on November 3, 2025, on Food Network.

