"End of an era" - Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline reveals what filming Season 5 is really like

Madelyn Cline is working on Outer Banks season 5 along with the rest of the cast. Netflix had recently announced that this season will mark the end of this adventure drama series. However, this has been an emotional journey for all the cast members, given that they have been working together on the project for years now.

The fourth season ended with a huge cliffhanger, showing the fans that the crown has been stolen by none other than Groff. But it came with a hefty price, JJ's life. The Pogues were able to secure the relic for themselves; however, Groff came in between, emotionally manipulated them, killed JJ, and took the crown for himself.

On the other hand, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) is pregnant with John B's baby. At the same time, Rafe, Sarah's brother, put a seed of revenge in Pogue's head at the end, and instigated them to exact revenge from the person who killed their friend.

Madelyn, who is shooting the new series right now, shared what the cast has been feeling while being on the set for the last time ever for Outer Banks. She told Screenrant,

"It's really emotional. I try not to think too hard about it because I'm so grateful every single day, even if it's a hard day, sometimes I find myself being so like, 'Grrr,' or 'Oh, I'm so tired, or I'm hungry,' or whatever."

She added,

"But then I think about the big picture, and it's kind of, in a way, the end of an era, and it is truly one of the biggest things ever, just in my life. It's one of the most significant things so far in my life, and it has truly shaped me, and I'm really, really grateful for it."

Madelyn Cline reveals that she is too emotional over Outer Banks ending with Season 5

Madelyn Cline has been working on Outer Banks for years now and it has been seen within the cast that they form a tight knit group with each other during the filming process. And to say goodbye comes with an emotional aspect that no one would have thought.

The actress further said that the Netflix series has shaped her entire life and "formed the person" that she is. This often makes her cry and these are "happy tears."

When asked about the shooting schedule and how long it has been, Madelyn revealed that Outer Banks season 5 has been in the filming phase for more than two months now and she is also currently shooting right now. As for the plot, fans can expect yet another adventure of the Pogues to get the crown back from Groff and avenge the death of their friend, JJ.

