Does South Park Season 27 episode 4 mock Donald Trump yet again? Explained

South Park has never held back on controversy, and the newest season 27 is no different. Episode 4, aired on September 3, 2025 on Comedy Central, is back to pure South Park satire, boldly criticizing cultural fads and political personas with giddy irreverence. In this episode it renews its cutting satire of Donald Trump, which became the episode's razor sharp humor, and generated the frenzy amongst fans.

Episode 4 skewers the frenzy surrounding Labubus, collectible plush toys that exploded on TikTok in 2025. The trailer shows South Park Elementary gripped by a craze for these blind-box dolls, with Butters facing the harsh reality of tariffs when buying one for his girlfriend’s birthday.

Yet, the episode doesn’t stop there. Donald Trump, depicted with his animated head on a cartoon body, steps off Air Force One alongside Satan, continuing their bizarre, fictional relationship introduced in the season premiere.

This time, the satire leans into Trump’s tariff policies, tying them to the Labubu craze, while media speculation about his “relationship” with Satan reaches absurd heights.

Fox News anchors hilariously ponder if the duo’s bond is romantic, suggesting it’s “good for the country.”

South Park season 27 episode 4 mocks Trump’s satanic saga

The Trump-Satan mythology that has dominated Season 27, got stranger and darker in Episode 4. After the tariff summit, Trump returns to his office with Satan, who informs him that he is pregnant and will be leaving, as he cannot be a pregnant leader. Not only is this absurd twist a parody of Trump's public image, but it is also a parody of Trump's persona that does not challenge his actual policies but rather personal absurdity.

What makes Episode 4 different is its combination of silliness and savagery. By connecting Trump's caricature to the Labubu trend, Parker and Stone criticize the consumer mentality and political posturing simultaneously.

The quick production of the episode allows it to be timely, where real life happenings like the tariff plans for 2025 can be represented. The White House demeaned South Park by calling, "fourth-rate," and the ratings went in the opposite way, upticks of 49% in audience since showing the first episode.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone amplify the shock value, drawing parallels to their 1999 depiction of Saddam Hussein and Satan in South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut. The episode pokes fun at Vice President JD Vance, depicted as a door mat little man, and the absence of Melania Trump is glossed over totally, creating another media stir. These daring and bold moves seal South Park's ability to mix base-level humor with deadly serious points.

Where to watch South Park season 27

Fans can now watch South Park Season 27, Episode 4 on Comedy Central, which aired September 3, 2025 @ 10/9c, or can stream next day on Paramount+. The entire season is available on Paramount+, including this episode that slams Trump, where South Park's racy humor continues to prevail.

