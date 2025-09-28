Doc season 2 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scene from Doc season 2 (Image via X/@DramaClubFOX)

Doc season 2 is the ongoing installment of the medical drama, based on the Italian series Doc – Nelle tue mani. Helmed by Hank Steinberg and Barbie Kligman, the season had a special Sunday premiere at Fox on September 14, 2025.

A second airing of season 1 episode 1 took place on the network on September 23, 2025, and subsequent episodes will air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET/PT on the network.

The season continues the story of the brilliant Dr Amy Larsen (played by Molly Parker), who tries to rebuild her life after a car crash takes away her memory over a span of eight years.

Apart from Molly, the series stars Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, Patrick Walker, Barbie Kligman, Hank Steinberg, Erwin Stoff, and Judith McCreary, with Felicity Huffman joining the cast.

The official trailer for Doc season 2 teases an emotional and high-stakes continuation of Dr. Amy Elias’s story, and hints at new ethical dilemmas that could threaten her career and personal relationships.

The show is well-liked by audiences, garnering a score of 76% among the group on Rotten Tomatoes.

Complete episode list and release schedule of Doc season 2

Doc season 2 began with a special premiere of Episode 1: “Her Heart,” that aired on Sunday, September 14, 2025. It then re-aired on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on Fox, which has been announced as its regular timeslot.

New episodes will drop weekly on subsequent Tuesdays at the same time on Fox. The following table details the complete release schedule of the episodes.

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date 1 Her Heart Sunday, September 14, 2025 & Tuesday September 23, 2025 2 Delusions of Grandeur Tuesday, September 30, 2025 3 New Blood Tuesday, October 07, 2025 4 Something to Prove Tuesday, October 14, 2025 5 Tightrope Tuesday, October 21, 2025 6 Saints and Sinners Tuesday, October 28, 2025 7 Shock to the Heart Tuesday, November 04, 2025 8 What I Did for Love Tuesday, November 11, 2025

What is Doc season 2 all about?

The time has come!



Season 2 of #DocOnFOX premieres tonight on #FOX, next day on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/KEaEgpfUwI — Drama Club FOX (@DramaClubFOX) September 23, 2025

Doc season 2 continues the story of Dr. Amy Elias, a brilliant New York City physician struggling to rebuild her life and career after surviving a tragic car accident and subsequent brain injury that robs her of eight years of her memory.

Picking up after the events of Season 1, the narrative follows Amy as she works towards being reinstated as the chief of internal medicine at Westside Hospital.

However, a new challenge comes her way in the form of Dr Joan Ridley (Felicity Huffman), who serves as her replacement in the institution.

Joan also happens to be Amy’s former mentor and med school professor, who has her own doubts about how far Amy should push herself to fast-track her recovery.

Nevertheless, Amy has her heart set on getting her position back, even as she is forced to restart her journey as an intern.

Amy is forced to navigate a demanding hospital environment, complicated family dynamics, and the ethical dilemmas of practicing medicine while piecing together her past.

While her relationships take on extraordinary strain, her exceptional diagnostic skills remain untouched by her memory loss and make her indispensable to patients and colleagues.

This sets up intense cases that test both her intellect and her fragile sense of identity.



Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.

