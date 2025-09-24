Image via Unsplash

Disney has announced that it will raise the prices of its streaming services again. This marks the fourth year in a row that users will see their subscription costs go up. The new prices will take effect starting next month.​

New subscription prices across Disney services

The increase will affect Disney, Hulu, and ESPN. Guests who pay yearly or monthly will see advanced charges, though the quantum depends on which plan they use.

Disney has also verified that announcement - supported plans will remain available at a lower price, while announcement-free plans will see the biggest rise.

Disney said bundles that combine Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will still be available, but their prices may also change. Subscribers will be informed of the new costs before their next billing date.

Why Disney is raising prices again

According to the company, the redundant plutocrat will help cover the cost of producing new pictures, series, and live sports. Disney has invested heavily in content from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Directors have explained that creating and streaming high- quality content is precious, and subscription freights are being acclimated to meet these costs.

Experts point out that other streaming companies similar as Netflix and Apple TV have also raised their prices in recent times. Growing competition, advanced product costs, and inflation are all factors leading to these price increases.

​Impact on customers

For many subscribers, this is the fourth time their monthly bill has gone up since Disney+ launched in 2019. Some may consider switching to cheaper ad-supported plans or bundled deals to manage their expenses.

Disney has said it wants to give users more options, so they can choose the plan that best fits their budget. Despite the higher prices, the company has stressed that it will continue adding new shows, movies, and sports coverage to keep the service attractive to viewers.

Streaming industry trend

The move reflects a wider trend in the streaming market. Companies are focusing not only on attracting new customers but also on making their platforms profitable. As the number of streaming services grows, companies are trying to balance costs with customer value.

Disney’s streaming services remain a key part of its business strategy. The company has reported steady growth in revenue from streaming, even though competition remains strong.

The new prices will officially roll out from the coming month. Guests will get notices of the changes before they're billed. While this marks the fourth time of increases, Disney has made clear that it's aiming to use the added profit to strengthen its streaming platforms and continue producing a wide range of content.