Did Prince Kupule die in Chief of War season 1 episode 8? Character’s status explained

Apple TV+’s Chief of War, a visceral historical epic developed by and starring Jason Momoa, immerses audiences deep in the chaotic 18th-century Hawaiian islands while chronicling Kamehameha’s chaotic efforts to unify the islands amidst war, prophecy, and betrayal. The fantastic ensemble—including Luciane Buchanan as the fierce Ka‘ahumanu, Temuera Morrison as the unhinged King Kahekili, Cliff Curtis as the ruthless Keōua, and Brandon Finn as the conflicted Prince Kūpule — juxtaposes cultural authenticity with primal human narrative all while striving to display ultimate fidelity towards the story arc.

Episode 8, “The Sacred Niu Grove,” was released on September 12, 2025. The series begins to rise in intensity as the episode comes to an end with the pivotal question: Did Prince Kūpule die? The answer is yes. In a heart-stopping moment, Kūpule is fatally stabbed by his father, King Kahekili, fueled by madness and distrust.

The brutal death chronicled by the episode’s striking visuals sent shock waves throughout O‘ahu’s court and predicates a tectonic shift in the struggle over Hawaii’s future.

Chief of War season 1 episode 8: Prince Kūpule’s death

Prince Kūpule, played with depth by Brandon Finn, is a leading character in Chief of War. He portrays the conflict between loyalty and morality. Kūpule is heir to O‘ahu’s throne under his father, King Kahekili, and is entrenched by ambition and prophecy. Throughout season 1, he navigates his father’s increasingly erratic rule, marked by visions of “nightmare fish” and a gruesome bone pillar.

Kūpule’s arc teases a potential defection to Kamehameha, the prophesied unifier, as he questions Kahekili’s brutal conquests. In episode 8, his growing unease peaks when he witnesses his father’s descent into madness, attacking the bone pillar while demanding more corpses.

In a moment of frenzied desperation, Kūpule approaches Kahekili only to make a terrible mistake in his attempt to stop him. In an impassioned rush, Kahekili plunged his blade into Kūpule's abdomen. The prince fell to the earth and, horrified, Kahekili wrapped around him, cried out, "My son, my son," and called for the healers.

There can be no doubt in the framing of this episode: Kūpule's death becomes a reality with his corpse framed as dead, drawing a murderous blow to Kahekili's court and the emotional focus of the story.

Episode 8 recap: War’s rising tide

Episode 8 unfolds with the aftermath of a massacre by Captain Metcalfe’s Paleskin ship, killing 248 Kohala villagers, including Waine‘e, Ka‘iana’s friend. Ka‘iana (Jason Momoa), enraged, is expelled from the chief’s council for his outburst, while Ka‘ahumanu (Luciane Buchanan) is sidelined despite her warnings. In Hawai‘i, Keōua (Cliff Curtis) and ‘Ōpūnui desecrate a sacred niu grove, sacrificing its overseer in a lava pit. Nāhi, Ka‘iana’s brother, attempts to intervene but is brutally killed by Keōua, who crushes his skull after a one-sided fight.

Heke, Nāhi’s partner, witnesses this and endures assault by ‘Ōpūnui, returning to deliver a “message of war” to Kamehameha. On O‘ahu, Kūpule’s death at Kahekili’s hands deepens the king’s isolation.

Kamehameha, prompted by Kupuohi’s supplication and a volcanic omen indicating a touch of fate for Keōua, comes to terms with using weapons. He prepares for the war, training with Ka‘i‘ana. The episode’s powerful visuals - Kahekli’s sorrow, Keōua’s smugness as he won, and Heka’s despondency - enhance its gravitas and build toward an emotional climax in the sequence's finale.

Where to watch Chief of War

Fans can stream Chief of War season 1, episode 8, on Apple TV+, with weekly releases.

