Did Gerty Pet's Best Friend secure a deal on Shark Tank season 17?

Shark Tank season 17 returned with a new episode on October 1, 2025. The segment saw another line of entrepreneurs enter the Tank with a wide range of products, hoping to convince at least one Shark to sign a deal with them.

Among the participants was Todd Schram, who came seeking $50,000 for 20% equity in his company, Gerty Pet’s Best Friend.

Gerty offers pet owners a unique solution to tackle their dogs’ separation anxiety. It provides a human-shaped inflatable doll, designed to keep dogs company during periods of absence.



“She [Gerty] has the emotional warmth of a human and the maintenance of a beach ball. But Sharks, the most important thing about Gerty is she actually works,” Todd explained.



Although the unique product caught the Sharks’ attention, many were skeptical about investing in a blow-up doll business.

The other Shark Tank investors were concerned that the company was still in its early stages.

After all panelists backed out, Kevin O’Leary pitched an offer, seeking 30% of the company. Todd, although hesitant about giving away 30% of his company, eventually accepted Kevin’s offer.

Shark Tank season 17: Todd Schram created Gerty Pet’s Best Friend out of necessity







During his pitch to the Sharks, Todd highlighted the growing separation anxiety among dogs when left alone inside a house.

He explained that with the help of his product, Gerty, pet owners could ease their dogs’ fear and anxiety.

The investors broke out in laughter as soon as a Gerty blow-up doll was presented to them, with Robert Herjavec saying, “That is so scary!”



“Meet Gerty. She doesn’t walk your dog or feed your dog, but she looks like someone who would. And for a dog with separation anxiety, that’s good enough. She’s 96% vinyl and 4% magic. Sometimes all a dog needs is a little hot air and a whole lot of heart,” Todd explained.



He added that the doll’s big eyes and bright smile were “scientifically” designed to soothe and comfort the dogs.

The Shark Tank participant shared that he created Gerty out of necessity, when every other product on the market had let him down.

Todd recalled having a rescue dog, which would always howl whenever left alone, but with Gerty, it would rest quietly near it.

The investors were pleased to see the change in the dog’s behavior.

Shortly after, Kevin inquired about the cost and selling prices of a single doll, to which Todd replied that every unit retailed for $39.99 and cost $7.50 to make.

Todd also shared that the dolls were custom-designed and came with three air valves, which had a patent pending.

Additionally, he planned on creating customised dolls, which would come with different faces instead of the same one.

The Sharks eventually became curious about how and why the doll worked. Todd explained that customers had to dress Gerty in their old clothes and familiarize it with the dog to make it effective.

The familiarization process included introducing Gerty to the dog as a “real person” to ensure they were not afraid of an unknown person in the house.

The Sharks’ interest in the product took a hit when Todd revealed that he had sold only 200 units since the product’s launch on Amazon.

That said, they started declaring their final verdicts on the product, with Robert Herjavec refusing to invest, expressing concerns about its concept.



“Not sure I wanna be in the rubber-blow-up-doll business right now,” he said.



Michael Strahan, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran were worried that the business was in its early stages. Consequently, they backed out of deliberations, despite appreciating the product.

Kevin O’Leary was still interested due to the product’s uniqueness. Hopeful that he could make Gerty scale like he did with Potato Parcel and Pop It Pals, he offered a deal to Todd.

Kevin agreed to give the $50,000 but asked for 30% in exchange. Todd seemed hesitant at first, but after some thought, he shook hands with Kevin, popularly known as Mr. Wonderful.

As of 2025, Gerty sells on its official website and on Amazon. While the general model retails for $39.99, the custom ones are priced at $64.99.

