Days of Our Lives spoilers: Jack and Jennifer get shocking news, Xander and Philip hunt a mole, and Cat faces crisis with Chad

A still of Xander and Philip (Image via NBC Network)

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on September 8, 2025, Salem will be rocked by unexpected twists. Jack and Jennifer Horton will be left reeling after receiving heartbreaking news, which may be tied to Chad DiMera.Over at TITAN, co-CEOs Xander and Philip stumble upon a troubling bug in the office system. The two will urgently discuss the discovery, raising questions about whether this glitch is just a technical issue or something far more suspicious.

Meanwhile, Cat continues plotting her move to bring down EJ DiMera. However, her plan hits a snag when Gwen suddenly walks into EJ’s office and catches Cat with some of EJ’s files in her hand. This surprise encounter leaves Cat scrambling for an excuse, creating yet another layer of tension in Salem.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: For the episode set to air on September 8, 2025

Jack and Jennifer receive some shocking news

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, which is set to air on September 8, 2025, Jack and Jenneifer might receive some shocking news. Speculations suggest that this news might be coming from Chad DiMera; the alarming updates that they could get could be connected to Chad’s decision about Mark Greene.

On the other hand, the news could also possibly be about Chad’s new love interest. As seen in the recent episodes, Chad has been growing closer to Cat, hinting at a new romance. Also, the two kissed in a recent episode, confirming that they might finally be exclusive with each other. However, Jack and Jennifer will be left surprised after hearing this shocking news, and that Chad is finally getting over Abugail.

Xander and Philip found the bug

As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, Gabi planted a bug in Xander's office. As she has struck a deal with Tony DiMera that she will make sure to bring down TITAN Industries, and in exchange, she will be given the post of CEO at the DiMeras’ company. Anyhow, in the upcoming episode, the co-CEOs of the TITAN industries, Xander and Philip, will find the bug that Gabi planted in the office. However, the clueless brothers would wonder who it could be. Anyway, will they figure it out that Gabi planted the bug, or would they assume someone unexpected?

Cat’s encounter with Gwen

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, an unexpected visit from Gwen will leave Cat stunned. As seen in the previous episodes of the daytime soap opera, in the long list of EJ’s enemies, Cat’s name was added as well. Anyhow, Cat has joined EJ’s office as his new assistant, so she will be going through his office and searching for files that could help her take EJ down.

Speculations suggest that if she comes across one such file, she will get her hands on the blueprints of the hospitals. Anhow, her search will be cut short when she is interrupted by Gwen; however, she will get away with it by telling Gwen she is EJ’s new assistant.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.

