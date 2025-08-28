Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (August 29 to September 5, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Sophia, Cat and Rachel from Days of Our Lives

Accosting adversaries and unveiling secrets make up the plot of Days of Our Lives in the upcoming episodes. With Sophia trying to weave her web through her fake story onto capturing Tate, her truth threatens to tumble out soon. Meanwhile, Rachel is in a sad space after her mother landed in prison. Elsewhere, Cat is ready to pursue a new friendship with Gwen to get to the DiMeras.

The past few weeks of Days of Our Lives played out Johnny’s trial ending in Kristen’s arrest. While jury member, Adam, brainwashed the rest to vote for Johnny’s guilt, EJ’s memory returned at an opportune moment. Remembering that little Rachel shot him, EJ pitted his child against Kristen’s.

Since Kristen had no other option of keeping both Johnny and Rachel out of prison, she falsely admitted to the shooting. Elsewhere, Sophia applied for job at the same bar where Tate took employment. However, the latter continued to bond with his girlfriend ignoring Sophia.

Meanwhile, Gabi moved to the next level of her plan on the long-running Peacock soap. After wooing Xander, she seduced Philip as her next step. At the same time, Steve found out about Philip’s forgery, as did Stephanie.

Days of Our Lives: Sophia’s scheme stands challenged

As viewers know, Sophia employed Melinda to get fake adoption papers to prove that she gave birth to a girl who was adopted by a couple in Chicago. At the same time, Javi and Leo took in her baby and named it Tesoro. When Tate tried to meet the baby and the adoptive parents, Melinda maneuvered the situation to fake a rejection from the new parents.

A suspicious Brady recently asked Steve to look into Sophia’s baby and its adoption after the new mother slipped on the gender of the baby. Moreover, so far on Days of Our Lives, Sophia has refused to take Sarah’s hint to come clean.

With Steve in the picture, Brady is likely to soon know about Melinda’s involvement and a fake adoption. They may learn that the Chicago address and the names of the adoptive parents are all false. Whether this leads to Tesoro’s connection remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Sophia will continue to try to steal Tate away from Holly despite an honest advice from Arianna. She may soon find herself in the old tangle again.

Days of Our Lives: Cat has a new friend

Recently, Gwen found harboring similarities with Cat and wanting to befriend her. Cat decided to take this opportunity to get closer to the DiMera household, now that she is unemployed at the hospital. She shared her plan with Rafe who warned her adequately.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Cat will get closer to Gwen as the two share meals and chats. She may also request EJ for employment. However, Chad may discover his love interest forming a friendship with Gwen. As such, he will take it upon him to ward her off.

While he may not be very clear as to why he wants her away from Gwen, Chad may hope that she stays far from the villain. However, Cat may want to use this connection for her mission. As such, she may risk losing Chad’s love for Gwen’s friendship.

Days of Our Lives: Rachel faces anguish

Little Rachel did not believe that her mother was Uncle EJ’s shooter, even though Kristen admitted to the crime. While her father will try to cheer her up, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives hint at Rachel’s subconscious battling over the truth.

She may have more nightmares and unexplained stomach aches in the coming week. As her disturbing dreams increase, Rachel may stumble upon her memory of pulling the trigger herself. Whether her conscious mind accepts the truth and she shares her dream with Marlena remains to be seen.

Continue watching Days of Our Lives to catch Rachel’s nightmares spilling out the truth while Steve digs out the facts about Sophia’s baby.