Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ clashes with Tony while Alex, Gabi, and Chanel shift relationships

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 18, 2025, preview a dramatic day in Salem filled with emotional confrontations, personal dilemmas, and shifting relationships. EJ DiMera’s frustration reaches its peak as he unleashes his anger on Tony. Meanwhile, Johnny’s decision to represent himself in court stirs more tension for the DiMera family.

Alex Kiriakis surprises Stephanie Johnson, paving the way for fresh complications in her professional and personal life. Gabi Hernandez makes moves toward reconciliation by apologizing to Xander Kiriakis, potentially altering their dynamic.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson looks to Kayla Johnson for assistance as he keeps pursuing Kiriakis-connected secrets. Chanel Dupree DiMera also enters into a mentorship role, encouraging Johnny to keep his own name clear first before defending her, emphasizing the increasing consequences of his trial.

EJ explodes at Tony over Johnny’s trial

EJ DiMera reaches his breaking point after being fired as Johnny’s legal representation. His anger over losing control of the case and fear for his son’s future lead to a heated outburst in front of Tony. Although Tony becomes the target of EJ’s frustration, the real issue lies in EJ’s inability to accept Johnny’s decision.

Johnny has chosen to represent himself following EJ’s involvement in the deepfake scandal surrounding Chanel. This confrontation highlights EJ’s desperation and the rift within the DiMera family as Johnny’s trial moves forward.

Chanel urges Johnny to prioritize his own defense

Amid the escalating legal drama, Chanel Dupree DiMera steps in to give Johnny important advice. She insists that Johnny focus entirely on clearing his own name instead of diverting attention toward her. Chanel’s plea underscores the gravity of the charges against Johnny and her recognition that his freedom must remain the top priority.

While Johnny wants to protect Chanel’s reputation, she makes it clear that he cannot afford distractions.

Alex surprises Stephanie in Salem

Elsewhere, Alex Kiriakis delivers a surprise to Stephanie Johnson that leaves her caught off guard. This unexpected moment ties in with Stephanie’s professional endeavors, particularly the excitement surrounding her upcoming book release and the attention it is generating.

Alex’s sudden appearance may stir emotions from their complicated history, adding tension to an already busy time in Stephanie’s life. Their encounter could force unresolved issues back to the surface, creating a charged atmosphere between them.

Steve turns to Kayla for help with a plan

Steve Johnson seeks support from Kayla Johnson as he digs deeper into potential scandals tied to the Kiriakis family. He approaches Kayla with a specific request, relying on her insight and guidance to aid in his ongoing investigation.

Their discussion reflects both his determination to gather useful information and the strong partnership between them. Spoilers indicate Steve needs fresh leads after learning Alex’s past indiscretions were relatively minor. Meeting at the pub, Steve and Kayla review his progress, with Kayla ready to provide perspective on how best to move forward.

Gabi offers an olive branch to Xander

Gabi Hernandez makes a significant move toward reconciliation with Xander Kiriakis. Following their falling out at The Bistro, Gabi takes responsibility for her part in the conflict and offers a heartfelt apology. Her attempt to smooth things over may allow them to reset their relationship and potentially collaborate again.

Xander, who has been working with Marlena Evans on managing his temper, could be more open to forgiveness than in the past. This peace offering not only has personal importance but could also impact Salem’s shifting alliances and business rivalries.

