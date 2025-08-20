Days of Our Lives spoilers: EJ and Marlena strategize, Kristen faces the truth, and Philip stuns Belle with his confession

A still from Days Of Our Lives (Images via Facebook/DaysOfOurLives)

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives, airing on August 20, 2025, suggest that things will get dramatic in Salem. Spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera will have a flashback to the night when he was shot and would recall that Rachel Black had been the one who had pulled the trigger. Marlena Evans and EJ will talk about Rachel’s actions in private.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera will be stunned to realize that the truth regarding Rachel’s actions has been unearthed. She would panic and try to find ways to protect herself. In addition to these developments, Philip Kiriakis will meet with Belle Black and try to offer her emotional support since she has recently broken up with EJ.

What to expect from the upcoming August 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives

In the upcoming August 20, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, spoilers reveal that EJ DiMera will have a flashback of Rachel Black being the one who had pulled the trigger on him and shot at him. EJ would spend time at the DiMera mansion along with Marlena Evans.

Spoilers reveal that Marlena would end up looking at EJ, seeing the look on his face, and realize that he had uncovered the truth. Both of them would discuss the issue regarding Rachel in private. On Days of Our Lives, Marlena would weigh in on the situation and would potentially try to urge EJ not to reveal the name of Rachel in the courtroom.

Despite Marlena trying to talk to EJ, ultimately, he would have to take the call. Spoilers reveal that while EJ would want to protect Rachel, he would also be inclined to end up saving his own son, Johnny DiMera, from being falsely charged. EJ will end up revealing the truth about Rachel in front of the court judge and get Johnny off the hook.

Meanwhile, Kristen DiMera will struggle with coping with the fact that every piece of evidence points towards Rachel, her daughter, being the criminal. Kristen will try to recall the events from the night of the shooting and also come to the conclusion that Rachel indeed was the culprit.

Spoilers reveal that Kristen will hastily scramble to try to stop EJ from taking the name of her daughter, and she might end up taking drastic actions as well. In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Kristen might end up falsely confessing to the crime herself in an attempt to prevent Rachel from having to go to jail.

Steve Johnson will meet with Gabi Hernandez, and he will have some news for her regarding his Titan and DiMera investigation. Spoilers reveal that Alex Kiriakis will attempt to recruit Stephanie Johnson for some public relations work, but ultimately to no avail.

Stephanie’s knowledge of the fraud, her association with Philip Kiriakis would deter her from working with Alex. Alex will potentially try to guilt-trip her since he has helped her a lot with prepping for her book release. In addition to these developments, Philip Kiriakis will meet with Belle Black and have a conversation with her.

He would offer her emotional support in the aftermath of her breakup with EJ DiMera.

Fans can watch Days of Our Lives episodes by streaming on Peacock.

