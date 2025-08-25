Days of Our Lives spoilers: Brady confronts Kristen, Marlena supports Rachel, and Chad grows suspicious

Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock (Image via YouTube/ Days of Our Lives)

Days of Our Lives, Monday, August 25, 2025, spoilers preview dramatic showdowns, distressing realizations, and escalating suspicions. Brady visits the jail to interrogate Kristen following her admission to shooting EJ. Kristen remains committed to her lie, willing to give up her liberty for Rachel, if need be.

Marlena tries to console a distraught Rachel, who cannot fathom her mother's surprise confession. Meanwhile, Chad becomes more and more skeptical of Kristen's allegations and pushes EJ to tell the truth.

Elsewhere, Cat gives Rafe an update on her investigation, and Leo gets into a fight with Gwen.

Brady questions Kristen in jail

Following Kristen's shocking admission to having shot EJ, Brady talks to her in her cell. He insists on some explanation, not being able to make sense of why she would confess to having committed such a crime.

Kristen is not willing to retract her statement and maintains that she is guilty.

In reality, she is just trying to protect Rachel from repercussions, but Brady has no idea about her motives. Even after he asks her again and again, Kristen continues to lie.

She is eager to keep her daughter safe no matter what, even if it means complicating the web of secrets around her.

Marlena comforts Rachel

While Kristen is interrogated by Brady, Rachel is left heartbroken by her mother's admission. Marlena intervenes to provide emotional support to her.

Rachel thinks that Kristen must have lied in the past but is now confessing to what she really did, and this leaves her even more agitated.

Marlena tries to comfort her granddaughter without revealing everything that she knows. Since Rachel is the actual shooter, Marlena is careful what she says, attempting to comfort Rachel while keeping out of her conversation details that might reveal the secret.

Chad grows suspicious

Chad refuses to accept Kristen’s story at face value and presses EJ for clarification. Although EJ attempts to act as if Kristen’s confession resolves everything, Chad insists the situation does not add up.

His suspicion grows as he recalls Kristen’s last-minute admission and considers the possibility that something else is being covered up.

EJ does his best to divert Chad’s concerns, determined to keep the truth about Rachel hidden. However, Chad’s persistence raises the stakes, suggesting that Kristen’s cover-up may not hold as firmly as intended.

Cat updates Rafe

Meanwhile, Cat provides Rafe with updates regarding her involvement in the ongoing case. She relays the explanation she previously gave Chad about the suspicious soup delivery, filling Rafe in on the details.

Cat’s information may prove critical as the investigation continues, particularly with DiMera secrets and alliances hanging in the balance.

While EJ works to keep Chad from digging deeper, Cat’s cooperation with Rafe ensures that someone in law enforcement is still getting closer to the truth.

Leo clashes with Gwen

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Salem, Leo encounters Gwen, and tensions surface between the ex-friends. The cold meeting spotlights unsolved anger and resentment from the past, with Gwen demonstrating little willingness to forgive.

Leo tries to make amends, but Gwen provokes his responses and indicates she is not ready to forgive him.

Their conflict highlights the continued tension between them, and for the time being, Gwen continues to hold firm in keeping them apart.

Their confrontation serves as yet another level of personal conflict as Salem works on larger family and court challenges.

Catch Days of Our Lives on Peacock.