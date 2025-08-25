Days of Our Lives spoilers: Belle sounds the alarm, Paulina receives shocking news, and Jada has an awkward run-in with Alex

Phillip Kiriakis and Belle Black (Image via Youtube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on August 26, 2025, viewers will see Gabi wake up in an awkward spot, Paulina get unexpected news, and Belle step in to protect someone she cares about. With so much happening, Salem will be full of tension.

The episode also includes several moments at the police station, a shocking new job announcement from Abe, and a tricky meeting between Stephanie and Xander about PR strategies. Meanwhile, Jada lands in an embarrassing situation that could affect her personal life.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on August 26, 2025

Jada’s awkward encounter with Alex

Jada Hunter ends up in an awkward spot after an unexpected run-in with Alex Kiriakis. The timing isn’t great, and both of them are left embarrassed. Since Alex often makes choices that bring trouble, this moment could cause more tension. It may also push Jada into new challenges as she balances her job and personal life.

Paulina and Kristen fallout at the police station

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, Paulina Price talks about Kristen DiMera’s recent confession. Kristen’s part in Johnny DiMera’s trial turned into a mess, and Paulina is not happy with how it went. She’s frustrated by all the chaos in Salem’s legal system. During her talk with Jada, Paulina may focus on making sure this kind of problem doesn’t happen again.

Stephanie and Xander’s tense PR meeting

Meanwhile, Stephanie Johnson faces a challenge when she has an important meeting with Xander Kiriakis. They’ll talk about public relations plans, but things might not go smoothly since Xander doesn’t always handle business the right way. How Stephanie manages him could be very important, especially if his choices end up affecting bigger stories in Salem’s business world.

Abe’s surprising new job announcement

Back at home, Paulina is surprised when Abe Carver tells her he has taken a new job. After going through a tough time recently, Abe’s decision to start something new catches her off guard. Paulina may worry about how demanding the job could be, but she’s happy to see Abe find new purpose and direction.

Gabi and Philip’s morning after-drama

At The Bistro on Days of Our Lives, Gabi Hernandez deals with the results of her night out with Philip Kiriakis. The next morning, her daughter Arianna Horton questions why she stayed out all night. Javi Hernandez also asks Gabi about her connections with the Kiriakis brothers, showing that more people are starting to question her decisions.

Belle’s warning to Philip

Meanwhile, Belle Black steps in to warn Philip about getting too close to Gabi. Because of Gabi’s past and the reputation she has around Salem, Belle is worried that Philip could end up in trouble if he continues down this path. Philip tries to calm her fears by saying he would rather spend time with her than with Gabi, but Belle doesn’t fully believe him.

She still feels the need to protect him and makes it clear that she doesn’t want to see him repeat the same mistakes from the past. Belle’s words show just how concerned she is for Philip’s future and how determined she is to stop him from making choices that could hurt him.

The episode ends with some light but awkward tension between Jada and Alex. Whether it was bad timing or an accidental interruption, the embarrassment doesn’t go away.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.